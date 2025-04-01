Influencer's "Fake Scars For Sick Leave" Video Is Viral, Sparks Debate

A Pune-based makeup artist's viral video, demonstrating how to fake accident scars for work excuses, has ignited a heated online debate, with viewers accusing her of promoting unethical behaviour.

Pritam Juzar Kothawala, a makeup artist, shared videos on her Instagram account, describing them as harmless skits meant for entertainment. In the first video, she demonstrated how to create realistic-looking scars to fake an accident, captioning it, "IT managers are advised not to watch this video." She emphasized that the content was purely for fun and not to be taken seriously.

"This video is especially for IT professionals who struggle to get leaves," Kothawala said, encouraging viewers to share it with friends while advising them to keep it hidden from their bosses.

After the video went viral, viewers asked how to maintain the illusion when returning to work after the fake injury. In a follow-up video, Kothawala demonstrated how to refresh the artificial scars to make them look convincing. "Here's my jugaad for when your leave is over," she explained, showing how to reapply the makeup.

Despite being intended as humorous content, the videos sparked criticism online. Many social media users accused Kothawala of promoting workplace dishonesty.

The backlash was swift, with users calling the videos irresponsible. A user wrote, "Sorry but not funny. This is so cheap and unethical."

Another user wrote, "This is not funny. It sets a dangerous precedent, encouraging dishonesty in the workplace."

"This is a disgraceful attempt to undermine trust between employees and employers," the third user commented.