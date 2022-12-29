Over 100 Medical Students Suffer Food Poisoning In Maharashtra's Nashik

Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facility's canteen. (Representational)

More than 100 students of a campus having several medical colleges in Maharashtra's Nashik suffered food poisoning and some 55 of them continue to be in the hospital while others were discharged post-treatment, an official said on Thursday.

The students from SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dharmagaon in the district's Igatpuri taluka complained of nausea and stomach upset on Wednesday, he said.

"Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facility's canteen, following which they were admitted to the SMBT Hospital on the campus. Most have been discharged. Some 50-55 students continue to be in hospital under observation," a functionary from the SMBT Charitable Trust told PTI.

The operations of the canteen have been contracted to a private firm, police said.

An official of Wadivarhe police station put the number of students who suffered from food poisoning at 89 and said the incident was being probed as a medico-legal case (MLC).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)