40 Monkeys Found dead In Uttar Pradesh, Poisoning Suspected

In a shocking incident, around 40 monkeys were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur yesterday, officials have said.

The moneys were found dead in the bushes in Garhmukteshwar area of Hapur.

The Forest Department said the monkeys might have been poisoned because several watermelons and jaggery cubes were found at the site.

The Police are investigating if the food items were laced with poison.

"A case has been registered and the cause of their death is being probed," police said.

Police and forest officials arrived at the scene after some locals complained of a foul stench.

Monkeys' bodies have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for autopsy, forest officials said.