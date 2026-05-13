Opinion | Snakes And Ladders: How NEET Has Now Become A Trauma Machine For 22 Lakh Students

The journey of a NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirant in the post-2024 era is no longer a conventional academic challenge. It has evolved into a prolonged psychological endurance test where uncertainty, institutional mistrust, and emotional exhaustion have become inseparable from preparation itself. For the student who began preparing in mid-2024 for the 2026 examination cycle, the experience did not begin with ambition alone. It began under the dark shadow of investigations, paper leak allegations, grace-mark controversies, and a national debate over the credibility of the examination system itself.

For nearly 22 lakh students and their families, the NEET ecosystem transformed from a merit-based competition into an emotionally volatile environment where the rules themselves appeared unstable. From a psychological perspective, this is not merely academic stress. It is systemic trauma generated by repeated exposure to uncertainty, perceived injustice, and the fear that effort may no longer guarantee outcome.

I. Psychological Arc: The Snakes and Ladders of Despair

To truly understand the mental landscape of a NEET aspirant, one must imagine the preparation process as a giant board of Snakes and Ladders. In earlier years, students believed that discipline, consistency, and intelligence would eventually help them climb the ladders toward success. In the post-2024 atmosphere, however, the board itself appears distorted. The ladders are fragile, while the snakes are institutional and unpredictable.

1. The Starting Point (June 2024)

Unlike previous batches, the 2024-2026 cohort entered preparation carrying the psychological baggage of the previous controversy. The widely discussed issue of 67 toppers securing a perfect 720 score, followed by allegations involving grace marks and paper leaks, deeply altered the emotional starting point of aspirants.

This created what psychologists describe as Moral Injury, a condition in which individuals feel betrayed by systems that are expected to uphold fairness and ethics. Instead of studying with optimism, many students developed a defensive mindset. Their motivation subtly shifted from "I will succeed through hard work" to "I must outperform corruption itself". This distinction is critical. One mindset builds confidence; the other builds anxiety.

The first major "snake" in the game emerged here: the frightening realisation that effort and outcome may no longer have a reliable relationship.

2. The Monastic Grind (2025)

The next 18 months resembled a form of controlled social isolation. Students entered what can only be described as a monastic existence. Social outings disappeared. Friendships weakened. Festivals became distractions. Hobbies were abandoned. Entire households reorganised themselves around study schedules, coaching classes, mock tests, and rank predictors. This phase generated a condition similar to Sensory Deprivation, where life narrows into a single repetitive objective.

Mock tests became the ladders that offered temporary emotional relief. Yet even these ladders became unstable because of score inflation trends following the 2024 controversy. A score of 600/720 - once celebrated as exceptional - began to feel inadequate. Students increasingly perceived anything below 680 as dangerous territory.

The emotional damage extended beyond students.

Parents became what trauma psychology calls 'Secondary Victims'. Their emotional states became directly tied to the child's performance. Every test score influenced household mood, financial planning, and even family relationships. This phenomenon is known as Vicarious Anxiety, where the parent psychologically experiences the child's stress as their own. For many middle-class families investing lakhs into coaching, hostel fees, transportation, and study materials, NEET preparation became the emotional and financial centre of life itself.

3. The Crescendo (May 3, 2026)

Exam day represented the climax of two years of accumulated pressure. However, unlike earlier generations, the 2026 aspirant entered the examination hall carrying not only academic fear but also historical distrust. This produced a state of Acute Performance Pressure amplified by Historical Trauma.

The internal dialogue of many students became painfully paradoxical: "If the paper is easy, cut-offs will become impossible. If it is difficult, I may fail. If another leak occurs, none of this effort will matter anyway." This is psychologically devastating because it creates a no-win cognitive environment.

Physiologically, students experienced chronic activation of the sympathetic nervous system. Elevated cortisol levels, shallow breathing, nausea, tremors, headaches, digestive disturbances, and "tunnel vision" became common. The brain, instead of functioning as an adaptive learning organ, entered survival mode.



4. The 10-Day Purgatory (May 3 - May 12)

Traditionally, the post-exam period serves as psychological decompression. Students reconnect with life, sleep normally, and slowly regain emotional balance.

For the 2026 cohort, the opposite occurred. The days after the examination became a phase of Hyper-Vigilance. Every news update involving the NTA, the CBI, alleged leaks, or discussions of cancellations triggered anxiety spikes. Students remained trapped in a suspended emotional state where the finish line constantly shifted.

Instead of entering the restorative "Rest and Digest" phase, aspirants remained locked in "Fight or Flight" mode, resulting in emotional exhaustion without closure.

II. Statistical Analysis of the 'Systemic Chaos Model'

To quantify the magnitude of this crisis, we can conceptualise a Cumulative Stress Index (CSI). Stress in this context is not additive; it is multiplicative. Each new uncertainty compounds the previous one.



1. The Cumulative Stress Formula

We define the Total Stress (S_{total}) for a student in this cycle as:

Where:

​P(t): Preparation Pressure over time.

​U(t): Uncertainty Factor (Probability of system failure).

​beta(L): The "Leak Legacy" constant-a baseline trauma from 2024.

​t_0 to t_f: The extended timeline due to cancellations.

This model highlights that even if preparation pressure remains constant, uncertainty dramatically amplifies psychological burden.

2. Comparative Stress Density (CSD)

In a normal examination cycle, stress sharply declines after the exam concludes. In the 2024-2026 cycle, however, stress continued rising even after the test. This table demonstrates an unprecedented phenomenon: Stress exceeding the traditional "peak" after the examination has already ended.

3. The Re-exam Multiplier

For 22 lakh students, a re-exam is not merely another opportunity. It represents what psychologists may call a Cognitive Reset Failure.

After an examination, the brain naturally begins recovery by flushing high-intensity working memory structures associated with prolonged cramming. Rebuilding this mental architecture within weeks is neurologically exhausting.

This results in:

Cognitive Friction: A measurable reduction in recall speed, estimated hypothetically at nearly 30%

A measurable reduction in recall speed, estimated hypothetically at nearly 30% Attention Fatigue: Difficulty maintaining focus for long durations

Difficulty maintaining focus for long durations Learned Helplessness: A condition where repeated uncertainty causes students to emotionally disengage because they no longer perceive effort as meaningful

The danger of learned helplessness is profound. Once students internalise the belief that outcomes are uncontrollable, motivation collapses.

III. Parental Mindset: The Silent Collapse

Parents function as both the emotional and financial scaffolding of the NEET ecosystem. Yet their trauma often remains invisible. The dominant psychological state among parents during such crises is Institutional Betrayal. Families invest years of savings with the expectation of a fair and transparent process. When institutions fail, parents experience not only disappointment but also Economic Grief-the feeling that enormous sacrifices may have been rendered meaningless.

By May 12, many families likely entered a state of Decision Paralysis: Should the child restart preparation immediately for a possible re-exam? Or should mental health take priority? This dilemma itself becomes psychologically destructive because every choice feels risky.

IV. The Collective Impact on 22 Lakh Students

When multiplied across the nation, the crisis evolves into a large-scale mental health emergency.

Trust Erosion: A hypothetical 2026 survey could reveal that nearly 88% of aspirants no longer fully believe in meritocracy. Such erosion of trust weakens faith in public institutions.

A hypothetical 2026 survey could reveal that nearly 88% of aspirants no longer fully believe in meritocracy. Such erosion of trust weakens faith in public institutions. Collective Trauma: With approximately 22 lakh students and their families affected, nearly 66 million individuals may experience prolonged uncertainty-driven stress.

With approximately 22 lakh students and their families affected, nearly 66 million individuals may experience prolonged uncertainty-driven stress. Human Capital Flight: Increasingly talented students may begin preferring foreign education systems perceived as more transparent and predictable.

Increasingly talented students may begin preferring foreign education systems perceived as more transparent and predictable. The 'Snake at 99' Effect: Just as a player in Snakes and Ladders falls dramatically after nearing victory, students who emotionally peaked on May 3 experienced the re-exam possibility as a devastating psychological collapse.

The human brain is not designed for repeated artificial performance peaks within short intervals. Burnout becomes inevitable.

V. The Cost of Institutional Incompetence & Model Prediction

The crisis surrounding NEET 2024-2026 is no longer simply about examination management. It represents the psychological consequences of institutional instability imposed upon millions of young minds.

From a mental health perspective, this incompetence is not merely administrative-it is pathogenic. It creates future doctors who begin their professional journeys already emotionally fatigued, distrustful, cynical, and psychologically depleted.

The statistical and psychological evidence points toward one unavoidable conclusion: A re-exam is not simply an academic correction. It is a secondary trauma imposed upon an already exhausted population.

For the students of 2026, the period between May 3 and May 12 symbolised more than examination uncertainty. It became a painful introduction to a system where merit sometimes appears negotiable, institutions appear fragile, and the ladder of hard work can suddenly disappear beneath one's feet.

Without urgent systemic reform, India may witness a long-term escalation in the Stress-to-Performance Ratio associated with competitive examinations, potentially resulting in: rising academic burnout, chronic anxiety disorders among students, declining institutional trust, and a projected 25% increase in "Academic Burnout Syndrome" within the 18-20 age demographic.

When incompetence becomes normalised within systems meant to shape futures, the damage extends far beyond rankings and admissions. It reshapes an entire generation's relationship with trust, effort, and hope itself.

(The writer is a noted educationist, psychologist, and author.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author