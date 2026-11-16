Opinion | London Sikh Restaurateur's Non-Halal Stand And The Politics Of Western Right

From Germany to France and Britain, the nationalist right is gaining ground. Its politics increasingly target Muslims, immigration and the visible presence of minorities. Some of the voices reinforcing its arguments come from within minority communities themselves, whether deliberately or inadvertently.

Europe's political landscape is changing. Germany's Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) has moved from the margins to become a major electoral force. In France, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National has steadily expanded its appeal, with its anti-immigration positions attracting support well beyond its traditional electorate. Britain has witnessed a similar development through Reform UK, whose growing influence has pushed immigration, asylum and national identity towards the centre of public debate.

These developments share a recurring theme, which is the insistence that European national identity requires protection from immigration, Islam and cultural change.

The language varies from country to country. The underlying political appeal draws on anxieties about demographic change, national sovereignty, religious visibility and the perceived loss of cultural control. Muslims have become its principal targets. Other visible minorities, particularly those with origins in South Asia, Africa and the developing world, are increasingly drawn into the same debate.

An instructive British case study is Harman Singh Kapoor, a London-based restaurateur and outspoken critic of halal food, Muslims, the Sikh kirpan, and the Khalistani activism occasionally. Hundreds of people recently protested outside Kapoor's restaurant, Singh's Dining, in London over his non-halal food service.

Kapoor's social media activity offers material for examining how arguments originating within minority communities can reinforce themes advanced by the European nationalist right. His positions deserve an individual analysis, particularly where legitimate political criticism gives way to generalisations about entire populations.

Consider his own words.

On February 25, 2026, Kapoor wrote: "Proudly, I don't sell halal, and because of this many individuals from the inbred community are unhappy and posting fake reviews. Rangrez restaurant will not cater to inbreds at the cost of tortured animals. Inbreds are not my customers."

On October 12, he commented on violence involving Muslims:

"I think we're safe for a while since Muslims are killing Muslims. It's popcorn time."

These statements go well beyond a disagreement over religious slaughter. They turn a dispute about food into an occasion for denigrating Muslims collectively and treating violence involving them as entertainment.

There is a legitimate debate about halal slaughter, animal welfare and religious accommodation. A restaurant owner has every right to decide what food to serve. Customers have the same freedom to choose establishments according to their religious and dietary requirements.

The political significance lies in the language used to describe an entire religious community. Kapoor's use of the word "inbred" invokes associations with biological inferiority and dehumanisation. It places his rhetoric within a much wider pattern of anti-Muslim hostility.

The European political setting deserves attention.

In Germany, the AfD secured 20.8 per cent of the vote in the February 2025 federal election, its strongest national result at the time. By July 2026, polling in its Saxony-Anhalt state placed the party at around 41 per cent, indicating the scale of its electoral support in eastern Germany. Its ascent has brought anti-immigration politics and warnings about the supposed Islamisation of the country into mainstream political debate.

France presents another example. The Rassemblement National has made immigration restrictions, national preference and curbs on family reunification central to its programme. A January 2026 Verian survey, reported by Le Monde, found that 42 per cent of respondents agreed with the party's ideas, a record for the survey. Its positions on immigration have attracted support beyond its established electorate.

Britain has its own version of this political development. Reform UK's growing influence has placed pressure on established parties to adopt increasingly restrictive positions on immigration and asylum. Public debate increasingly frames migration through national identity, cultural compatibility and the place of Islam in British society.

This political climate makes Kapoor's interventions particularly relevant.

His campaign against halal food draws on animal welfare and Sikh religious observance. There is a genuine Sikh religious basis for refusing halal meat, and the distinction deserves explanation.

The Sikh Rehat Maryada, the code of conduct published by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, prohibits eating meat slaughtered according to the Muslim method.

A large number of Amritdhari Sikhs, those initiated into the Khalsa, abstain from meat altogether. Many follow a strictly vegetarian diet, avoiding eggs and fish as well. Other Sikhs eat meat prepared through jhatka, a method involving the instantaneous killing of an animal.

Sikh dietary practice has its own religious foundations. A Sikh restaurant owner choosing to serve jhatka or vegetarian food is exercising a legitimate religious and commercial choice.

There is another dimension within Sikh society worth mentioning. A small number of Sikhs with a strongly anti-Sanatan outlook reject halal on religious grounds but consume beef, sometimes deliberately presenting this as a statement against Hindutva. This represents a distinct political position within a section of the community. It should not be confused with the Sikh religious practice as a whole or attributed to Sikhs generally.

The debate over halal takes on a wider political dimension when it moves beyond a restaurant owner's right to refuse a particular method of slaughter and becomes a demand for a nationwide ban on halal products. Kapoor made precisely such a demand in February 2026, citing what he described as fake reviews posted by Pakistani Muslims in retaliation for his restaurant's refusal to serve halal meat.

The issue then enters the realm of state policy and the religious freedoms of millions of people. A commercial decision by an individual establishment and a nationwide prohibition are two very different propositions.

The same debate arises over the kirpan.

Following the murder of Henry Nowak in England in December 2025, involving a young Nihang called Vickrum Digwa, Kapoor called for a ban on kirpans proper, even suggesting that miniature kirpans serve the religious purpose.

Public safety and the misuse of religious articles are legitimate subjects for discussion. Any criminal act must be investigated and prosecuted according to law. A general prohibition, however, would affect practising Sikhs who carry the kirpan as part of faith.

The five kakkars are central to their religious code. For an Amritdhari Sikh, they carry obligations and significance that cannot be reduced to questions of public display or personal preference.

Coincidentally, Kapoor's stand also entered a political debate in which Reform UK spokesperson Zia Yusuf advocated ending the kirpan exemption.

"I don't care what religion you are ... Reform will repeal the exemption for Sikhs to carry the kirpan," Yusuf wrote on X on May 29.

Subsequently, Reform leader Nigel Farage said British people should respond with "pure, cold rage" to the Nowak murder case.

The parallels deserve an assessment in the context of a wider political movement increasingly focused on restricting religious accommodation.

Kapoor's criticism of Khalistani separatism presents a separate matter.

Allegations of intimidation, threats and violence warrant investigation. In Western democracies, people advocating independent homelands, in general, are entitled to express their political views, but within the law of the land.

Practising Sikhs in Britain, whether or not they have any involvement in separatist politics, should never have their religious identity treated as evidence of political allegiance. Indeed, no one should face such prejudice or have their identity used to presume their political beliefs.

A turban, unshorn hair, beard or the kirpan signifies religious observance. None establishes support or opposition to a particular political agenda.

This distinction becomes especially important in a climate where visible minorities are increasingly seen through the lens of national loyalty.

A turbaned Sikh, a Muslim with a beard and a Hindu man of South Asian ancestry wearing traditional dress can all be perceived as outsiders by people who regard whiteness as an unspoken measure of national belonging. Their faiths and political positions may be entirely different. Their appearance can nevertheless place them within the same category in the eyes of racial nationalists.

The British government's guidance on anti-Muslim hostility acknowledges that Sikhs and Hindus can also experience hostility. This recognition is important because it identifies how prejudice can operate through appearance, ethnicity and assumptions about identity.

Across the West, nationalist movements have become adept at presenting themselves as defenders of national identity. Their application of this principle to minority communities deserves attention.

There is an interesting political irony here. Minority individuals can become influential advocates of positions that appeal to nationalist constituencies whose wider politics frequently place immigrant communities under suspicion. Their personal backgrounds do not determine their political outlook. Their arguments, however, can acquire a political reach extending well beyond their immediate audiences.

This is about recognising how an ideology gains wider acceptance through the arguments it attracts, the people who advance them and the political constituencies that find common ground with them.

Kapoor's statements about Muslims, his demand for a halal ban, his stance on the kirpan and his position on Khalistani politics concern different subjects. Taken together, they offer insights into how disputes within minority communities can be incorporated into the wider political agenda of the nationalist right.

There is also a responsibility to uphold the same standards when Kapoor himself faces hostility. Threats against his family, intimidation at his business and acts of violence deserve unequivocal condemnation. Freedom of expression protects unpopular opinions, including those that provoke anger. Police protection and the right to personal safety apply equally to him.

The larger issue concerns the kind of Britain being shaped by the present political climate.

For decades, successive generations of migrants have built lives in Britain. Their contributions extend across public service, business, medicine, education, culture and politics. Their children and grandchildren are British citizens with the same claim to public space and religious freedom as anyone else.

The nationalist right is increasingly making that belonging conditional. Muslims face particularly intense pressure through debates about immigration, mosques, halal food, religious dress and national security. Other visible minorities can encounter similar suspicion, particularly when their religious appearance is read as evidence of cultural foreignness.

Sikhs have particular reason to pay attention. Their history in Britain includes long-standing struggles for recognition of the turban, the kirpan and other articles of faith. Those gains rest on the principle that religious difference can coexist with equal citizenship.

The politics gaining ground across Europe places that principle under renewed pressure.

The people advancing this politics come from different backgrounds, hold different religious beliefs and disagree on many other matters.

Their arguments can nevertheless converge around a narrower definition of who belongs and who gets to determine the terms of acceptance.

That is why the public language of minority figures who champion such positions deserves serious examination. Their arguments can move well beyond the immediate disputes in which they originate, finding an audience among political forces seeking to redefine the relationship between immigration, religion and national identity.

The debate, however, belongs to everyone who believes that citizenship, religious freedom and equal protection under the law should never depend on the colour of one's skin, the country from which one's parents came or the faith one carries.

(The writer is NDTV's London-based expert columnist and currently serves as Communications and Advocacy Director at UNITED SIKHS in the UK, a charity registered in England and Wales. Opinions are his own)