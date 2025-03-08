Opinion: From Banaskantha To Boardrooms - The Women Who Shaped My World

A decade ago, as I cradled my first granddaughter's delicate fingers, I made a silent vow: to help build a world where her aspirations would know no bounds, where her voice would resonate with the same respect as any man's, and where her worth would be measured solely by her character and contributions.

Now, blessed with three beautiful granddaughters, this promise burns brighter and more urgent than ever. International Women's Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it's a poignant reminder of the strides we've made and the journey that still lies ahead. For me, this mission is deeply personal across many dimensions - as a young boy being inspired by his mother, as a business leader witnessing the challenges faced by women in leadership, as a husband inspired by my wife Priti's unwavering dedication to the Adani Foundation, and as a grandfather dreaming of a world without limits for the girls who affectionately call me "Dadu."

The Women Who Shape My World

My understanding of gender equity wasn't forged in boardrooms or policy debates; it was nurtured at home, surrounded by remarkable women whose strength and wisdom have profoundly influenced my perspective.

Growing up in the desert terrains of Banaskantha, I observed my mother transform scarcity into sustenance and hardship into harmony. She was the silent force that held our large joint family together, embodying relentless effort, unshakable love, courage, and resilience. In her, I witnessed, and came to appreciate the essence of quiet leadership, selflessness, and graceful perseverance.

Later in life, my wife Priti became the driving force behind our foundation's initiatives, touching millions of lives across India. Seeing her engage with village women across the remote villages of our country, discussing transformative issues for their families' futures, learning from the sanghinis of the Adani Foundation who teach pregnant mothers how to take care of themselves and the child they are to deliver, have all helped me grasp the true essence of empowerment.

It is inspiring to meet young girls in Mundra who, through our education initiatives, now dream of becoming engineers, or to witness the determination of women entrepreneurs in Godda (in Jharkhand) who have transitioned from daily wage laborers to successful business owners. And my own granddaughters, blissfully unaware of the struggles endured by generations before them, embody the limitless potential we strive to nurture.

Breaking Barriers Through Personal Commitment

Several years ago, during a visit to one of our port projects, I noticed the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. It was not due to a lack of capability but rather the absence of pathways for them into these traditionally male-dominated fields. This realization sparked a personal commitment to change. I began posing different questions in our meetings: "Are our policies genuinely family-friendly?" "Who are we mentoring for future leadership?" These were not just metrics; each number represented a life, a dream, a future leader whose perspective would enrich our endeavors.

The Journey Continues

Today, as I walk through our offices and see senior women leading our technology teams, as I visit our renewable energy sites and witness women engineers solving complex challenges, and as I attend foundation events where rural women are building thriving businesses, I am filled with immense pride.

Yet, beneath that pride is a quiet impatience. Because despite how far we have come, my granddaughters may still enter boardrooms where they are the only women at the table. They may still have to fight harder, speak louder, and prove themselves twice over to receive the recognition they deserve. They may still face doors that open too slowly, or not at all.

This is why, today, on International Women's Day, my commitment deepens, not just as a business leader, but as a grandfather. A grandfather who dreams of a world where my granddaughters will never have to fight for their place, because it will already be theirs.

Adani Foundation's Commitment to Women's Empowerment

In alignment with this vision, the Adani Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment to women's empowerment. Recently, we unveiled the 'Butterfly Effect' framework, a transformative approach designed to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives. This initiative focuses on providing continuous support, from infancy to old age, ensuring women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being. By emphasizing education, health, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure, we aim to empower women to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families. To date, the Foundation has positively impacted several million girls and women, reaffirming our dedication to fostering lasting social change.

Moreover, our 'Lakhpati Didis' initiative celebrates over 1,000 women who have achieved financial independence through enhanced entrepreneurial skills. By supporting women in becoming self-reliant, we contribute to creating a gender-inclusive society where women's contributions are valued and recognized.

These initiatives are more than programs; they are a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a world where every woman can realize her full potential.

My Promise for Tomorrow

To every woman reading this, especially those who have felt overlooked, underestimated, or silenced, know that your journey matters. Your leadership isn't just welcome; it's essential. To every man in a position of influence, whether leading a household, a team, or an organization, I urge you to view gender equity not as a women's issue but as a human imperative. The talents, insights, and leadership of women are invaluable resources we cannot afford to squander.

And to my granddaughters, who may one day read this:

"My dearest girls,

The world you inherit should be one where your brilliance is met with open doors, not glass ceilings. Where your ambitions are never questioned, only encouraged. Where your voice is not just heard, but sought after. I vow to keep pushing, to keep breaking barriers, until that world is not just a vision but a reality. Because you, and every girl like you, deserve to walk into every room knowing you belong."

Your Dadu

Together, let us #AccelerateAction, rightfully chosen as the theme for the 2025 IWD, not because it's the right corporate strategy or a popular social cause, but because wives, daughters and granddaughters deserve a future limited only by the expanse of their dreams.

An India that truly embraces all its daughters is an India poised to lead the world.

(Gautam Adani is Chairman, Adani Group)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)