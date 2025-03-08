Gautam Adani's "Grateful" Post After Women Envoys Visit Adani Renewable Energy Park

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has expressed his gratitude after hosting nine women ambassadors and high commissioners to India at the Khavda Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra's Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Taking to social media on International Women's Day, Mr Adani said that the diplomats appreciated the local women's contributions in these large-scale projects. He described their advice as "truly uplifting" and reaffirmed the importance of breaking barriers to shape a better future.

In a social media post, Mr Adani said, "Our family was honoured to host nine inspiring women ambassadors and high commissioners to India. I am grateful for their visit to Khavda's Adani Renewable Energy Park & Mundra's SEZ. Their praise and advice for the local women driving these projects were truly uplifting. On Int'l Women's Day, here's to breaking barriers and shaping a better future."

The delegation - comprising women ambassadors and high commissioners from nine nations - visited Khavda and Mundra in Gujarat to witness the Adani projects, where renewable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship.

Ahead of International Women's Day, the envoys visited the world's largest renewable energy park, run by Adani Green Energy in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest commercial port, operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, in Mundra.

They were amazed to see women professionals and engineers contributing to India's industrial, economic and energy transformation, underlining the growing role of women in shaping the country's future.

Adani Green Energy, India's largest renewables company, is developing the world's largest clean energy plant. Built across 538 sqkm, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Ahead of #InternationalWomensDay on 8th March, a delegation of women Ambassadors from nine nations visited Adani Group's projects in Khavda and Mundra, where they witnessed India's strides in clean energy, infrastructure and industrial development. pic.twitter.com/fRWv4FYMjg — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

The delegation comprised of women Ambassadors and High Commissioners from countries like Indonesia, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Seychelles, Slovenia, Lesotho, Estonia, and Luxembourg.

Speaking to ANI, the envoys said the visit left them "impressed" and that it was a learning experience about how the company is helping India advance towards its zero-emissions goals.

Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India told ANI, "This is an amazing visit for us, not only me as a person or an ambassador, but as (someone from) Indonesia, a country that has a very deep-rooted relationship with Adani group."

#WATCH | Gujarat: The delegation of women Ambassadors from nine nations that visited Adani Group's projects in Khavda and Mundra were amazed to see the women professionals and engineers contributing to India's industrial, economic and energy transformation, underlining the… pic.twitter.com/1xL4xE0QaT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

She added, "Adani has invested in Indonesia for a long time, so this visit has been very enlightening and very important for us to understand where India stands now and where Adani is now. It's been an amazing visit. Hospitality is excellent."

Emphasising the collaborative efforts between their countries and India to foster cleaner and greener solutions for the region and beyond, the envoys of Lithuania and Seychelles underscored the importance of sustainable energy and said that there is a lot that can be learned from the Adani group in terms of large-scale expansion to achieve a 'win-win collaboration' between countries.

Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India to ANI, said, "I am participating in this great visit because the business developed here is relevant to my country, Lithuania. We have solar technologies and ports, and we look forward to establishing contacts for cooperation."

#WATCH | Gujarat: The delegation also visited Adani Group's state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant, a key spoke in India's push for self-reliance in renewable energy. pic.twitter.com/F9M04t2f52 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

She said, "I was inspired by what I saw. A couple of things stand out: the 'scale' and 'sense of mission'. It is a very strategically placed objective. Using a landscape which is barren and developed to make it useful to the country in strategic ways. The high-level technology that we saw was outstanding."

Highlighting India's strides in clean energy, the Ambassador of Estonia appreciated India's industrial development and said the country is "well equipped" to use renewable energy.

"We had an excellent and magnificent experience. It was impressive to see the scale of Khavda. I knew that it was big, but didn't imagine it to be so big. It's extremely important that we are using renewable energy. India is very well equipped. In northern countries like Estonia, we don't have as much sun, and we don't even have as much wind as India. So, we are struggling a little bit with those challenges. But it is very impressive to see that solar energy has been put into use to this extent," added Ambassador Marje Luup.

