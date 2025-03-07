Women Envoys From 9 Countries Visit Adani Group's Projects, Praise Diverse Workforce

A delegation of women envoys from nine countries, including those from Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia, took stock of Adani Group's renewable energy and other projects in Gujarat and lauded female workforce participation at these facilities.

While interacting with women engineers at Adani Green Energy's 30-GW clean energy plant at Khavda in Kutch district, the delegates emphasised how implementation of diversity at workplaces is key to the economic growth of a country.

During their tour to the facility on Wednesday, ahead of International Women's Day, the seven ambassadors and two high commissioners also interacted with women members of Self Help Groups (SHG) supported by Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the ports-to-energy conglomerate.

"The ambassadors saw firsthand how the renewables project is integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable development, including the Energy Network Operations Centre (ENOC) overseen by women engineers," the Adani group said in a statement.

At Mundra Port, which handles nearly 11 per cent of the country's maritime cargo and 33 per cent of its container traffic, the visiting envoys explored the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where global players are investing in advanced manufacturing.

The delegation members included Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India; Marje Luup (Estonia); Diana Mickeviciene (Lithuania); Ana Taban (Moldova); Mateha Vodeb Ghosh (Slovenia); Sena Latif (Romania); and Peggy Frantzen (Luxembourg).

Besides, Seychelles High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche and Lesotho High Commissioner Lebohang Valentine Mochaba were also part of the delegation.

"It was impressive to see the workforce of the Adani Foundation. We saw young engineers just recruited from the campus and brought to laboratories here. They are contributing to their family welfare but...to the whole social and economical development of India. It is a very good news for the whole world," Romanian ambassador Latif told PTI while sharing her experiences.

She said the Adani group has transformed a non-cultivable land into solar plants, manufacturing sites and functional cities that not only created jobs but provided energy for the region and India.

She further said Romania is looking for opportunities to cooperate with India.

"My message to you is that as a woman you are engineer of the society you are living in, engineer of your family. You have to be brave, you have to be focused, and have lead the nation in important roles," Lesotho's High Commissioner Mochaba told the women engineers.

Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania, said it was "very inspiring" to see how a barren, waste land has suddenly become a platform to serve the country -- not just the limited community but to entire India.

"Women are working at all positions in the group from operational level to the top management... So it's empowering that women are at forefront of green transformation of India," she said, adding that the group is also supporting SHGs women who make various handicraft items and are able to support their families.

Seychelles ambassador Accouche said she is the first woman from her country to become a high commissioner in India. "I thank management (Adani Group's) for this. Women will play most important role in the education and growth of children...".

Estonia's Ambassador Luup also said, "It was very interesting to see women working in diverse areas. It was impressive to see production of solar panel at such a large scale and participation of women in it." On International Women's Day, she said her message to Indian women will be "it is always important to dream big to achieve them one day".

Taban of Moldova said she wishes to see more Indian women at high positions in every field. The products bought from Adani Foundation supported SHG would bring her luck and it will be a memory of the visit.

Luxembourg ambassador Frantzen was also "impressed to see the project and so many young women engineers participating in the growth of the business which promoted empowering women at social and economical fronts".

Vodeb Ghosh, ambassador of Slovenia, said, "The stories we saw here are very encouraging and it seems Indian women are ready to participate and they are taking efforts to get engaged in economic development and providing support to the families."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)