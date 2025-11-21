Pak Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Praises Gautam Adani's Commitment To Preserving Culture, Knowledge

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has expressed admiration for industrialist Gautam Adani, praising his efforts in preserving cultural heritage. In a post on X, Kaneria praised the founder and chairman of the Adani Group for committing Rs 100 crore to preserve culture and knowledge, highlighting the importance of protecting civilisation's heritage.

"As a Pakistani Hindu, it pains me that while hundreds of Pakistan's ancient temples were neglected for decades, @gautam_adani commits Rs 100 crore to preserve culture and knowledge. This is the kind of respect every civilisation's heritage deserves," he wrote on X.

Kaneria's praise comes after Adani's announcement of Rs 100 crore at the Global Indology Conclave to establish the Bharat Knowledge Graph and support scholars and technologists to contribute to the mission.

During the event, Gautam Adani also underscored the significance of Indology, stating it was a disciplined study of philosophy, art, medicine, mathematics, architecture, language, and governance. "When we study Indology, we do not look back to live in history, we look forward so that the best of history lives through us," he added.

Kaneria's praise for Gautam Adani is not new. Earlier, he appreciated him for dedicating his wealth to serving Sanatan Dharma. This came during the business tycoon's participation in the Maha Kumbh and his efforts to distribute 'Mahaprasad'.

During the sacred rituals of Maha Kumbh, Gautam Adani had participated in a host of rituals, including the preparation of the 'Mahaprasad' and distributing it to the pilgrims.

Kaneria stated that Gautam Adani's dedication to serving Sanatan Dharma was the reason forces around the world were working to bring him down. "This is exactly why forces around the world are working relentlessly to bring this man down. He's dedicating his wealth and resources to serving Sanatan Dharma, not pandering to any 'ecosystem'," he said at the time.

He further expressed pride in having Adani as part of their community.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)