Opinion | Bengal's Critical Turn: How 2026 Redrew Electoral Loyalties

In a monumental mandate that appeared like a landslide, the BJP routed the hegemonic Trinamool in 2026. Consider the story through sheer numbers. First, the average turnout of over 92% in Bengal in the 2026 assembly polls is unprecedented. Second, 15% of voters switched sides between 2021 and 2026. The TMC, at 48%, was almost 10% higher than the BJP at 38% in 2021. Today, the BJP is 45.84%, almost 5% more than the TMC at 41.08 %. That is an extraordinary swing of over 8%.

Those who continue to harp on the SIR ignore the main factors: they forget that such a large swing from the TMC to the BJP happened because of a fierce anti-incumbency and a massive silent saffron consolidation brought about via micro-management and a brilliant blitzkrieg campaign by the BJP and the RSS. Arguably, even if the SIR contributed 3.5% of the shift in votes, the total landslide was 15% in a 92% storm. In election studies, such an extraordinary turnaround is termed a "Critical Election".

BJP Routs the Hegemonic Party, the Trinamool Congress

Bengal has always been a place where politics arrives not like weather, impersonal and distant, but like a season - felt in the body, argued over at tea-time, carried in the mind long after the arguments grow stale. So when people say the 2026 West Bengal assembly election was critical, they do not mean only that the stakes were high. They do not only mean that the once hegemonic party, the Trinamool Congress, was also routed by the challenger, the BJP. They mean something more intimate: that the election changed the map inside people - the invisible one that tells a voter whom to trust, whom to fear, whom to hope for.

And it changed in a year of almost ceremonial participation. With an unprecedented turnout reported over 92%, the poll did not behave like a routine civic ritual. It behaved like a referendum on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government conducted at full volume. It suggested that, for once, the future was not a theory but a question sharp enough to bring even the habitual stay-at-homers to the booth. In critical elections, citizens feel a stronger connection to what is at stake; they sense that the choice is not just between parties, but between different futures of daily life - employment, dignity, safety, identity, belonging. Bengal, which has often voted as if it were solving an old riddle, seemed in 2026 to declare that the riddle had finally turned into an urgent problem.

2026 was like 2011 and 1977

No wonder 2026 resembled 2011 and 1977 - not in the superficial sense of "big numbers" or "high drama", but in the deeper sense of realignment. Critical elections are the hinge moments of political history: decisive shifts in electoral alignment that are durable enough to outlast the immediate campaign season. They are not mere gusts. They are wind changes that rearrange the whole coastline.

1977: The end of a long rule, and the beginning of a new language

In 1977, Bengal witnessed what felt, at the time, like an unbroken thread being snapped. The Congress rule - continuous from 1952 to 1977 (twice Congress lost in 1967 and 1969, but Indira Gandhi brought down the anti-Congress governments with the proclamation of President's rule) - ended its run in the state. The formation of the Bangla Congress and the Left Front weakened the hegemonic hold of the Congress Party in the state. And with it came the rise of the Communists through the Left Front, led by the charismatic Jyoti Basu. History in Bengal has never been polite. When the switch happens, it happens with the force of a collective breath being released: enough. The end of Congress's dominance also coincided with the end of Congress's hegemony under the Prime Ministership of Indira Gandhi in the country, following the National Emergency that she imposed from 1975 to 1977. The CPI(M)-led Left Front, under the leadership of Jyoti Basu, came to power in West Bengal in 1977. Comrade Jyoti Basu was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 21, 1977, following a landslide victory, and the coalition ruled uninterrupted for 34 years until 2011. Jyoti Basu himself served as Chief Minister for over 23 years, from 1977 to 2000.

The 1977 election became critical because it didn't just replace one party with another. It ended the rule of the once-dominant party, the Congress Party, forever. The historic 1977 moment re-taught Bengalis how to interpret governance. It changed the tone of politics - from the old legitimacy of institutions inherited by tradition to a new seriousness about ideology, class, and political organisation. It was not simply a government turnover; it was an alteration in the social imagination of who could plausibly rule.

2011: The Red Citadel collapses, and Mamata's new dawn

Then 2011 arrived like the collapse of a landmark. The "Red Citadel" - the Left's long dominance - was breached, and the state moved into a new configuration with the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. Like 1977, 2011 was critical not because it created a winner, but because it created a new grammar for Bengal politics. The voter turnout in 2011 was the highest until then at 84.7%. The Trinamool had won 184 seats and 39.93% of the votes, while the Left Front was reduced to 30 seats and 30.03% of the votes.

In critical elections, coalitions do not simply form; they harden into expectations. The outcome sets a template for how parties campaign, how they govern, and how voters measure betrayal or performance. After 2011, the idea of Bengal politics was no longer tethered to the old Left Front inevitability. It was re-centred around Mamata's promise-populist, fiercely territorial, insistently personal in style.

2026: A new critical pivot

By 2026, the story had reached yet another hinge-point. The results brought a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and - just as importantly - a rout of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. What made 2026 critical was the sense that the alignment was not transient, not a temporary protest vote, not a short-lived mood.

It looked - politically and socially - like something that would echo.

Because critical elections usually do three things at once:

They shift loyalties among key demographics and regions. In 2026, a Hindutva consolidation trumped the Bangla identity created by Mamata Banerjee with slogans such as Bahiragot versus Bangla They create decisive, durable realignments that change local election dynamics They generate turnout surges, in this case a silent tsunami, because people believe the stakes are existential

The over-92% turnout in 2026 fits that pattern like a stamp on a letter. Such participation suggests a widespread belief that the election is not "about the party I already support", but about the meaning of power itself. When participation rises that high, it is rarely only enthusiasm. It is often a collective insistence that old permissions - old expectations of who can win where, who can be dismissed, who can be taken for granted - have expired.

And when that happens, parties must either reinvent themselves or suffer the fate of being booted out of the very story voters tell about the future.

Why 2026 feels critical

Bengal does not react merely to manifestos; it reacts to configuration. It reacts to whether parties seem capable of shaping everyday life, whether they can command legitimacy beyond their core, and whether they speak to multiple identities without seeming to treat some as secondary citizens.

So 2026 was critical because it carried the signs of a broader reconfiguration:

A mobilised electorate - high turnout as evidence of heightened stakes and urgency

A new electoral legitimacy - BJP demonstrating the ability to convert widespread discontent against Trinamool into durable support with a 15% popular vote shift, an 8% swing rate.

A collapse of assumed dominance - TMC facing not a narrow contest but a rout, as if a long-held understanding of the state's political centre had been overturned.

Critical elections, after all, often result in new coalitions that can dominate for decades. They change not just who sits in the assembly, but how campaigns are built afterwards: what imagery parties use, what language they adopt, which networks they prioritise, which regions they chase, which demographics they court with new urgency.

In that sense, 2026 does not end when the counting ends. It begins the next chapter - an extraordinary campaign style led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the helm, alliance logic, governance priorities - carved by the memory of a decisive shift.

The long-lasting consequence

If 1977 ended Congress continuity and ushered in a Left Front future, if 2011 ended Left dominance and ushered in Mamata's era, then 2026, by routing TMC and installing BJP ascendancy, seems poised to do something similar, only with different symbols and different moral claims.

Critical elections are not just milestones. They are turning points in the political imagination - moments when voter alignment becomes durable enough to become tradition.

Hindutva consolidation trumps 'Bengali' identity

In Bengal, tradition is not the same as stagnation. It's the way people carry lessons forward. After 2026, Bengalis will likely carry a new lesson: that the electorate can remake its loyalties with startling speed, that a new Hindutva consolidation has replaced the Trinamool narrative of Bangla consolidation, and that turnout - over 92% - can act like an engine of history.

So the election was critical not only because the BJP won. It was critical because the victory looked like a reconfiguration, a historic social and political realignment rather than a routine rotation - an event that will change the next decade of what Bengal expects from power. And once that expectation changes, the ballot does more than select a government.

It rewrites the future people think they are voting into.

(The author is Editor, Research, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author