Ex-Trinamool MLA, Director Raj Chakraborty Quits Politics After Election Loss

Filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty on Thursday announced his decision to quit active politics, days after the TMC candidate lost to BJP's Kaustav Bagchi in the West Bengal assembly elections from Barrackpore.

Chakraborty, who had won the Barrackpore seat in 2021, lost the constituency this time to Bagchi by 15,822 votes.

In a statement on social media, Chakraborty said his political journey has now come to an end.

“Whenever I have been given any responsibility in life, I have tried to fulfil it with sincerity and dedication. As a director, I have always tried to entertain people through my films.

“In 2021, I stepped into politics and was given the opportunity to serve as an MLA. For the past five years, I tried to carry out my responsibilities in the same capacity. That chapter ends in 2026, and with it, my political journey also comes to a close,” he said in a post on X in Bengali.

He also expressed hope that West Bengal would progress under the BJP government.

“The people of Bengal have given their mandate and a new government will take oath on May 9. I hope the state moves forward on the path of development,” Chakraborty added.

His wife and actor Subhashree Ganguly expressed support for him in a post on social media, describing him as a “superhero” despite the political setback.

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