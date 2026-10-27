Opinion | Baruipur To Gaighata, Inside Suvendu Adhikari's Zero-Tolerance Approach To Crime

From Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas district to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas, a new political culture is emerging in West Bengal. Although both districts are adjacent to Kolkata, the developments in these areas have become part of a wider political message. Suvendu Adhikari has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards rape, making it clear that there will be no dilution of the government's position and no attempt to go soft on such crimes. That is the message his government has sought to convey through its actions.

The first incident took place in July, after Suvendu Adhikari took over as Chief Minister in May. Now, in October, another incident has brought the issue into sharp focus. There is little doubt that, through this approach, Suvendu Adhikari is gaining considerable support among women in West Bengal, as well as among hardline Hindus. More broadly, he is drawing significant public sentiment around the question of humanism and justice for victims.

West Bengal has a legacy of communist political culture. The Left has traditionally argued that excessive use of force and militarisation can lead to human rights violations. However, Suvendu Adhikari has adopted an issue that lies at the core of the BJP's national ideological position and reflects its traditional value system. Yogi Adityanath has become popular among his supporters for his encounter-based approach to crime. Similarly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strict approach against criminals and insurgents. Suvendu Adhikari's approach places him within this broader political framework.

Three decades ago, when Lal Krishna Advani was the Union Home Minister, I remember him proposing at the Home Ministers' Standing Committee that there should be no compromise when it came to rapists. He advocated a zero-tolerance policy and argued that rape should attract capital punishment.

At the time, however, the chairman of the Home Ministers' Standing Committee was the communist leader Indrajit Gupta, who opposed the proposal. Gupta maintained that strong action should be taken against rapists, and there should be no leniency or political considerations in dealing with them. However, he did not believe that capital punishment was necessary to address the crisis. Several countries, after all, do not recognise the death penalty as a legal option.

The world has long been divided between these two approaches to punishment. Advani, therefore, could not implement his proposal, although it reflected the BJP's position under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the BJP adopted a strong approach towards crime and law enforcement. Amit Shah, too, has supported a tough stance on encounters, particularly in situations involving the self-defence of police and paramilitary personnel. From this perspective, encounters have been presented as another option available to the security forces.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has brought the activities of mafia groups and criminal strongmen under control, according to the BJP's assessment of his governance. During Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister, a perception had grown that the state was witnessing mafia raj, with allegations that sections of the political establishment, including Yadav leaders, and the police were allowing criminals to escape punishment. This remains one of the BJP's principal allegations against its political opponents in Uttar Pradesh, including in the run-up to state elections. Yogi Adityanath has sought to counter that perception through strong action against criminal elements.

Suvendu Adhikari has now adopted a similar national political line in West Bengal. For the BJP's core constituency, this approach is likely to be particularly appealing. At the same time, the issue could also benefit the party by generating political debate and wider public discussion. Even if the response is controversial, the resulting attention may work in favour of both the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty has already said that his party is opposed to rape but does not believe that encounters are always necessary. He has also raised concerns that encounters can create a perception that evidence is being tampered with. However, in the incident under discussion, the accused rapist was being transported in a police jeep when the police took action. The circumstances surrounding the incident have consequently become part of the wider debate over the government's approach to crime and punishment.

Through this approach, Suvendu Adhikari stands to gain in at least three ways.

First, he is receiving considerable support from sections of the West Bengal public. Although the issue has also become politically polarised and some sections of the opposition have criticised the approach, that opposition can itself contribute to the political polarisation surrounding the issue. For the BJP, the resulting public response may prove beneficial.

Second, the BJP's central leadership in Delhi, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has pursued similar approaches in several states. Suvendu Adhikari's actions are therefore consistent with a political approach that the central leadership has previously endorsed.

Third, this issue has shifted attention away from other controversies surrounding Suvendu Adhikari. Questions that had previously occupied the political debate are now receiving less attention.

With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election expected in November, this approach has become politically significant. Suvendu Adhikari is increasingly projecting an image of a strong leader who is unwilling to compromise on crimes against women. For the BJP, that image could prove a considerable political advantage as the party prepares for the civic elections.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author