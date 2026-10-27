West Bengal Couple Worships 8-Year-Old Daughter As Goddess Lakshmi, Calls For Women's Safety

Amid growing concerns over crimes against women and children, a couple in West Bengal's Nadia district has used a religious ceremony to send a message about the dignity and safety of girls. On the occasion of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the couple worshipped their eight-year-old daughter, Shruti, as Goddess Lakshmi instead of the traditional clay idol. Debashish Biswas and his wife, Lakshmi, who live in Halder Para in Shivnibas village under Krishnaganj police station, near the India-Bangladesh border, said they wanted to raise awareness about violence against women and children through the symbolic gesture.

The couple performed the puja at their home following traditional rituals. With the help of a priest, they dressed Shruti in the attire of Goddess Lakshmi, seated her on a chair and worshipped her as a manifestation of the goddess.

The initiative comes amid widespread concerns over crimes against women and children, including the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and other cases reported across West Bengal.

Lakshmi Biswas said daughters are often regarded as manifestations of Goddess Lakshmi in Indian households. She said the family decided to worship their daughter to reinforce the belief that girls deserve the same love, respect and dignity as anyone else.

"Our daughter is our Lakshmi"

The couple said their initiative was also intended to challenge the discrimination that girls continue to face in some sections of society. Debashish Biswas said the birth of their daughter had brought happiness and positive changes to their lives. He expressed hope that the ceremony would encourage people to reconsider attitudes that place boys above girls.

He stressed that daughters should never be neglected or treated as inferior to sons. Through the puja, the family wanted to convey that every girl deserves to grow up in a safe and supportive environment, free from abuse and discrimination.

Lakshmi Biswas said the family was proud to worship Shruti as Goddess Lakshmi on the auspicious occasion. Shruti's mother, Lakshmi Biswas, said, "Our daughter is truly our Lakshmi. We feel proud to have worshipped her as Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day."

Tarun Banerjee, the priest who conducted the ceremony, also supported the family's initiative. He said daughters should be respected and honoured, adding that treating girls with love and dignity could help build a more equal society.

The worship of young girls as manifestations of the divine feminine is practised in Hindu traditions, particularly during Kumari Puja, which is observed in several places during Durga Puja.

Prayers for justice and equality

Apart from praying for the safety of women and children, Debashish Biswas also offered prayers for people fighting for their rights. He expressed hope that teachers who had lost their jobs amid the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in West Bengal would receive justice and that those who deserved employment would regain their positions.

The ceremony drew several neighbours and local residents to the family's home. Many appreciated the couple's gesture and expressed hope that it would encourage greater awareness about the need to protect girls and ensure equal treatment for women.

(Reported by Biswajit Banerjee)