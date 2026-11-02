"Corruption Hasn't Come Down": RG Kar Victim's Mother Unhappy With Probe

BJP MLA and the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim's mother, Ratna Debnath, has expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in the probe into the case and alleged that corruption in medical colleges has not declined despite a change of guard in West Bengal.

The Panihati legislator indicated that she would approach Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to press for justice and seek action in alleged graft cases involving medical colleges.

"Even though there has been a change in government, the same people are still around. Corruption has not come down," Debnath told reporters on Sunday.

Questioning the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) handling of the RG Kar rape-murder case, she said her family had never sought a federal probe and alleged that the central agency had failed to make progress. "If they cannot do the job, they should step aside."

The RG Kar Hospital victim's parents have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, maintaining that those they believe were involved in the crime have not yet been brought to justice.

The case was transferred to the CBI following an order by the Calcutta High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The legislator also claimed that she had received several files relating to alleged corruption in different medical colleges and wanted the allegations investigated. "I will take up the matter with the chief minister," she said.

Debnath had joined the BJP citing her belief that securing justice for her daughter would be difficult without a change of government in the seat. She subsequently won the Panihati assembly seat in the 2026 election.

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