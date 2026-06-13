Opinion | A Chief Minister Tossing A Half-Eaten Apple, And A New Low

=Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar biting apples and then tossing them into a crowd have generated criticism because the optics project an image that many perceive as patronising, unhygienic and unbecoming of a constitutional office.

During a reception in his Kanakapura constituency recently, the Karnataka CM was honoured with a massive Gajamala- a huge garland constructed from hundreds of kilograms of apples and flowers. In a moment that was widely circulated on social media, Shivakumar plucked apples from the garland, took bites out of them, and threw the eaten fruit into the air for supporters to catch.

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Whether supporters in the crowd welcomed the gesture or not is beside the point. The larger issue is the message such conduct conveys.

For CM's close supporters, the gesture may seem as a highly informal, shared affection but the very act was demeaning and insensitive even for the grassroot supporters.

Cult of personality

India has spent decades attempting to move away from the culture of political patronage and personality worship. Yet episodes like these revive uncomfortable memories of an era when politicians behaved as though public affection was their personal property rather than something earned through service. Democratic leadership requires humility. Symbolic gestures should reinforce dignity and equality, not hierarchy.

The controversy becomes more significant because Congress leaders frequently accuse supporters of the BJP of being 'andha-bhakts'.

Political parties have every right to criticise each other's supporters, but credibility matters. If a party condemns personality cults on one hand while celebrating conduct that appears excessively deferential toward individual leaders on the other, accusations of double standards become inevitable, when the new CM tosses half-eaten apple into the public!

The problem is not unique to one party. Indian politics across the ideological spectrum has often encouraged hero worship. Massive garlands, supporters prostrating before leaders, milk 'abhishekams' on cut-outs, and extravagant birthday celebrations have been witnessed in almost every major political formation.

Such practices weaken democratic culture because they shift focus from accountability to personality.

In a modern democracy, citizens are not subjects receiving favours from a ruler. They are equal stakeholders who elect governments and pay taxes. When a leader appears to distribute partially eaten food to supporters, it can create the impression of a feudal relationship in which the masses are expected to gratefully accept whatever comes from the hands of the powerful.

There is also a public health dimension. The Covid pandemic permanently altered public awareness regarding hygiene. People became more conscious about contamination, food handling and public health standards. In that context, distributing fruit after taking a bite from it appears particularly inappropriate. Even if the act was intended as affection or spontaneity, public office demands a higher standard of judgment.

Demeaning political symbolism

Supporters of political leaders often defend such incidents by arguing that crowds willingly participate and that political symbolism should not be overanalysed. However, leaders are held to a different standard precisely because their actions influence public behaviour.

A chief minister is not merely a private citizen enjoying a celebratory event. Every gesture is amplified and interpreted as an example of leadership.

Veteran leaders like Shivakumar know the importance of optics. A simple image can shape public perception more powerfully than a lengthy policy speech. The same reason explains why leaders are expected to follow protocols during disasters, maintain decorum during official events and demonstrate respect toward citizens in public interactions. Images that suggest entitlement or superiority can undermine carefully cultivated narratives about inclusiveness and public service.

This is not the first time Shivakumar has faced criticism over public behaviour. Earlier viral videos had also triggered debates regarding his interactions with supporters and party workers.

Such episodes contribute to an impression of excessive political arrogance, while supporters maintain that isolated moments should not define an entire political career.

For Karnataka, the timing is especially unfortunate. Shivakumar has just assumed the chief ministership amid expectations that he will improve governance, strengthen infrastructure and address concerns over urban management and economic development.

In less than two-year's time, Congress high command expects him to counter anti-incumbency and energise the organisation ahead of assembly elections.

Ideally, his public conversation should ideally revolve around governance priorities rather than controversial optics. Unfortunately, symbolic controversies often overshadow substantive issues because they resonate emotionally with citizens.

The larger lesson extends beyond Karnataka and beyond Congress. Democratic leadership in the twenty-first century requires a conscious rejection of feudal attitudes. Citizens expect competence, transparency, and respect. They do not want rulers dispensing favours from above; they want representatives accountable to the people.

Public recognises that respect is not demonstrated through grand displays of generosity but through ethical conduct, responsible governance and genuine engagement with the public.

For a state as politically aware as Karnataka, people are entitled to expect better optics, better judgment, and a stronger demonstration of respect from those who occupy the highest offices of government - Shivakumar understands it well. The same angry public had defeated his brother DK Suresh - a three-time MP - in the Bangalore Rural constituency in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seat was won by BJP's Dr CN Manjunath, who happens to be former Prime Minister and JD(S) founder HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law.

In an age where every action is recorded, shared and scrutinised, leaders must remember that symbolism can either reinforce democratic values or inadvertently undermine them.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author