'Works Even When She's Sick': Female Zomato Rider's Story Touches Hearts

An inspiring story of a female delivery partner, Uma, who received the Star Diamond Award from Zomato in 2020, has gone viral on social media. In a post, user @BanCheneProduct praised her hard work and dedication, as he highlighted the high points of her career and also discussed the hardships she faces. The user mentioned that she has received the award because in the last few years, she hasn't cancelled even a single order nor delayed any delivery.

"She wakes up at 5 in the morning and drops her son off at cricket coaching 15 kilometres away on a bike," the X user wrote, adding that her husband passed away 10 years ago, and she had to work even when she was sick.

"After that, she finishes all the household chores and starts delivering food from 12 noon to 11 in the night."

"She does 18 to 25 deliveries every day, meaning she rides her bike more than 200 kilometres daily."

"She only gets to sleep for a mere 5 hours."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The viral post resonated with many users, garnering over 81,400 views and more than 3,000 likes. Hundreds of users liked it, and dozens commented on it, calling it "one hell of an inspiring story". "Salutes don't help!! @zomato Only monetary help would do justice, and a better/stable job which would ease her burden," one user wrote in the comment section, urging the brands to help such a delivery partner.

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"These are the mothers the society needs, those who never give up on the hopes even in the darkest hour from deep beneath the debris that life threw them into. Hats off. Wish and pray the son grows up into a successful youth who looks after his mom with a diamond spirit," another user wrote.

"How can a company overlook the well-being of their employee &why the culture of the company has gone missing here. If one takes care of their employees, the employees would then be able to take care of their customers. The satisfied customers are the lifeline of a business," a third user noted.