Robert Thurman, Uma Thurman's Father And Dalai Lama's Confidant, Dies at 84

Robert Thurman, the father of actress Uma Thurman and a renowned scholar of Tibetan Buddhism, has died at the age of 84. Beyond his connection to the Hollywood star, Robert was widely respected for his groundbreaking work as an academic, author and educator. He helped bring Buddhist philosophy and culture to Western audiences over the course of several decades.

His death was announced on Instagram by Tibet House US, the non-profit Buddhist foundation he co-founded. “We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York," the post read.

The post included a well-known Tibetan Buddhism mantra, “Om Mani Padme Hum.” The phrase means “the jewel in the lotus” and is known as the sacred invocation of Avalokiteshvara, believed to embody boundless compassion. "The Thurman family requests privacy at this time," the statement added.

Born in New York in 1941 during World War II, Robert's early life took a sudden turn at age 20 when a car accident left him with a glass eye. The close brush with death changed his perspective.

He ended his marriage, left university and set off travelling the world until he reached India. There, he encountered Buddhism and converted under the Dalai Lama's guidance.

Robert spent three years as a monk alongside the exiled spiritual leader before returning to the West. Later, he had four children with Swedish-German model Nena von Schlebrugge, including Uma, Ganden, Dechen and Mipam.

The scholar was previously married to heiress and costume designer Christophe de Menil. During their marriage, they welcomed Taya Thurman.

He also wrote and translated numerous books. His major publications include Inner Revolution, Infinite Life, and his highly regarded translation of The Holy Teaching of Vimalakirti.