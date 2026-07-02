Woman's Emotional Post About Welcoming Her Parents To US After Over 3,620 Days Goes Viral

Ankita Mishra, an Indian-origin tech professional living in the United States, recently shared a heartwarming moment when she welcomed her parents to America after a wait of more than 3,620 days. Mishra, who works as a senior product manager at Atlassian in Seattle, opened up about her journey and the ultimate triumph of finally hosting her parents in the US, entirely financed by her.

Writing on LinkedIn, Mishra explained that the story began in her early 20s when she first moved to America and made a silent pact with herself. "One day, I would save enough to fly my parents to America," she recalled. "I didn't know how or when, I just knew I would."

After graduating in 2019, Mishra was ready to take the next steps toward her goal when the COVID-19 pandemic ground the world to a sudden, two-year halt. Borders closed, making international travel an impossibility. After that, other life milestones took priority. First came her own wedding in 2024, followed closely by other obligations.

"Life kept handing us reasons to wait," Mishra said, adding that after years, the big day finally arrived.

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In her moving post, Mishra paid tribute to her parents' sacrifices: "My mother got married at 19. My father was the only earning member in his family for years, saving every rupee so that one day his daughter could have a life like this. Every sacrifice they made was so I could stand in an airport holding a sign for them, instead of the other way around."

She added, "That's the real timeline of an immigrant story. Not linear, not fast, built brick by brick and visa by visa, until one day you're standing there with flowers and a poster that says 'Welcome to America, moms and dads,' and it finally makes sense. We work so hard out here for a lot of reasons, but if I'm honest, this is the biggest one-to give our parents a front-row seat to the life they gave everything for."

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Social media reaction

Mishra's story struck a deep chord across social media, prompting many fellow immigrants to share their own experiences. One user commented, "This resonated with me a lot. My parents visited the United States for the very first time to attend my graduation this year."

The user went on to share a personal hurdle: "Just before I could plan their trip, I lost my job. Still, using whatever savings I had left, I booked their flights, arranged their travel and health insurance, and made sure they were there."

"Seeing them watch me graduate was worth every sacrifice," the comment concluded. "Some achievements aren't measured by a paycheck. They are measured by the smiles on the faces of the people who believed in you first."