Watch: Indian Woman's Tour Of Rs 6 Crore US Home Sparks Online Buzz

An Indian woman living in the US recently shared a walkthrough of her Rs 6 crore home, revealing what a "middle-class" lifestyle looks like there. As the video went viral, social media users started comparing it to property rates in Indian hubs like Bengaluru. "Today, I'll show you what a middle-class family's home in the US looks like," she says in the Instagram video.

Throughout the clip, she showcases her Connecticut house, which features a spacious front yard, a garage, a deck, a sunroom, and a large backyard for her children to play in.

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She said they came to the US six years ago and bought this house three years ago. She further revealed that this property has a total area of over ​​one acre, and the current price is around five to six crore rupees. Sonali revealed that there's a space between the houses that also serves as a privacy point.

"This is what a middle-class family home looks like in America," she captioned the post. "We bought this house in 2023 for $440,000. One thing that surprises many people is that most homes here are built using wood instead of concrete. The majority of the American population lives in the suburbs." Click here to watch the video.

Social media reactions

The video received massive traction with over 580,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments. While many viewers were struck by the price tag, some praised the expansive open spaces. "No wonder there was a show called Backyard Science where kids had plenty of space to experiment," one user commented. "Growing up in India, I always wanted to try those experiments, but we didn't have a backyard."

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However, others pointed out the cultural differences in lifestyle. "I bet the majority of Indians couldn't handle that level of isolation. We are used to being around crowds. Personally, I believe living in a community is psychologically healthier, but to each their own," another user noted.

A third commenter took a financial angle, stating, "Technically, property in India is now more expensive than in America."