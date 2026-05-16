Woman's Dramatic Trailer-Style Leave Request For Bali Vacation Goes Viral

A simple leave request turned into a viral moment after a woman chose a creative and funny way to ask her bosses for time off. A woman's unique way of asking her bosses for leave has gone viral online, earning praise from thousands of social media users for its creativity and humour.

Instead of sending a formal email or speaking to her managers directly, a woman named Talia created a dramatic Netflix-style trailer to request 10 days of leave for a Bali vacation.

The clip plays out like a suspense-filled documentary teaser, where an interviewer asks Talia if she wants to confess why she has been on edge lately. Looking visibly nervous, Talia says that she needs to ask Frank and Jack a question.

As the dramatic tone continues, the interviewer asks if that is why she is being so strange, and Talia admits that she cannot bring herself to do it and has not found the right time yet. The interviewer then tells her that the right time is now.

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Finally revealing the reason behind all the tension, Talia says that she needs 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun. The trailer ends on a dramatic note, questioning whether it was a yes or no.

The video also shows the reactions of her bosses, Frank and Jack, who say that she has been on edge lately after watching the clip. They jokingly ask if they have to send their response in a video format, to which Talia clarifies that it should be in a documentary trailer format.

Still trying to process the unusual request, the bosses ask whether it is a yes or no or if there is a third option