Woman Spends 3 Days Trapped In Elevator At New York Billionaire's Home

Marites Fortaliza spent the whole weekend trapped inside Warren Stephens' building in New York.

A woman was rescued from an elevator in a New York City townhouse on Monday. According to 9 News, she spent three days trapped inside the elevator while the homeowners, billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens and his family, were away on a trip.

The 53-year-old woman, Marites Fortaliza, worked for the Stephens family as a housekeeper.

According to BBC, Ms Fortaliza entered the elevator on Friday evening and got trapped between the second and third floors of the house, situated on the Upper East Side.

She was discovered on Monday, when a delivery person attempting to deliver something to the building contacted the homeowners. A family member, who then went to the building, called 911 to rescue Ms Fortaliza. She had by then spent three days trapped inside the 1x1.2 metre broken elevator.

According to 9 News, Ms Fortaliza was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with severe dehydration but her condition has since improved.

Mr Stephens' private investment bank Stephens Inc released a statement on the matter which said: "The cause of this unfortunate incident is being investigated and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure something like this never happens again."