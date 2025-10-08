Woman "Shocked" After House Help Buys Rs 60 Lakh Flat: "Took Only Rs 10 Lakh Loan"

A content creator, named Nalini Unagar, revealed in a social media post that her house help recently bought a flat worth Rs 60 lakh in Surat. In the post on X, she said she was "shocked" as the house help spent Rs 4 lakh on furniture and took only Rs 10 lakh as a loan. The post sparked widespread debate on social media, with users praising the house help for saving wisely.

She wrote, "My house help came in today looking really happy. She told me she just bought a 3BHK flat in Surat worth Rs 60 lakhs, spent Rs 4 lakh on furniture and took only a Rs 10 lakh loan."

"I was honestly shocked. When I asked more, she mentioned that she already owns a two-floor house and a shop in the nearby Velanja village, both on rent. I just sat there speechless," Nalini added.

In a follow-up reply to her post, Nalini talked about "magic of smart saving." She wrote, "I think it's more the magic of smart saving and not wasting money on unnecessary things."

Here's How Online Users Reacted

The post gained huge traction, with some users praising the house help, while some were shocked to know how one can get a 3BHK flat in Surat worth Rs 60 lakh.

One user gave a shocking reaction in the comment box and wrote, "So you get 3 BHK in 60 lakhs." "3BHK worth 60 lakh in Surat sounds like a story," another commented.

One user raised asked the creator, "Why you are speechless, You should be happy someone is making progress?"

Replying to a user's comment, Nalini wrote, "I am happy for her, of course! But as a society, we've built this mindset that people in such jobs are poor. In reality, they're much smarter with money. While we spend on cafes, phones, expensive things, and trips, they save and manage wisely."

One user reacted with disbelief, writing, "unbelievable. i guess that's the magic of untaxed money."