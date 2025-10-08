From Class To Dancefloor: Delhi University Principal Stuns Students With Dance Performance

Delhi University colleges often maintain an air of discipline and seriousness, especially around authority figures like the Dean or Principal. However, sometimes this image is delightfully broken. One such moment recently took place at Jesus & Mary College, when the Principal surprised everyone with her stylish appearance and the moment is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the Principal is seen dressed in a bright yellow traditional outfit, paired with trendy sunglasses. Surrounded by female students in colourful ethnic attire, she dances enthusiastically to the popular Bollywood song "Kala Chashma" from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

As she began dancing, students erupted in cheers. Her energy and flair added to the liveliness of the event, capturing everyone's attention.

The reel includes a caption that reads, "When your college principal is cooler than half the campus." Another highlighted text on the post says, "Ek aisi cool principal toh mera college bhi deserve karta hai."

Chek out the post here:

Netizens' Reactions

The video has garnered over two lakh views since it was uploaded and has received a flood of comments. Many users identified her as Sister Molly, with some recalling her strict nature and teaching style from her time in Shimla.

A social media user reacted by saying, "All this happens the day I don't go to college."

Another user wrote, "Sister Molly! Seeing her brings back so many memories. She was the strictest in every possible way, even with attendance ( She always took the first period, with most of us half awake but still not allowed to sleep. In her class, we couldn't talk, use our phones, or even move too much but just sit and listen quietly. Pin drop silence required! Funny how the teacher we feared the most back then is now the one we remember with such fondness. And seeing her wearing this and dance with her students now. I have no words, seriously!"

"Sister, why are you so strict here in Shimla, we also deserve to dance with you," commented a third user.

A fourth user mentioned, "Mam thora sa esa enjoy St. Bedes m kr lete to rkmv se phle hmare college k charche hote."



