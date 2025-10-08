American Man Says Germany Beats US In Work-Life Balance. Here's Why

An American man who has lived in Germany for nine years says the country offers a better work-life balance and stronger employee wellbeing than the United States. He has no regrets trading the fast-paced US corporate world for the more balanced and secure working culture of Europe.

Speaking to Business Insider, Joe Baur shared his experiences of working in Germany, highlighting the stark differences in job security and workplace benefits between the two countries.

Joe initially took a corporate job to secure a visa. While he was no fan of corporate life in the US, he quickly discovered that work culture in Germany operates on a different set of values-ones that prioritise employee wellbeing and job security.

"In Germany, committing to a traditional job structure feels far more secure than it does in the US," he told the media outlet. Much of that stability comes from Germany's employee-friendly labour laws. Workers typically begin with a six-month probation period, Probezeit, during which either side can end the relationship. But after that, termination becomes significantly harder for employers, who must justify and document any decision to fire an employee.

This stands in stark contrast to the US, where "at-will employment" allows companies to dismiss workers with little notice and for almost any reason. "The system in the U.S. keeps you on your toes indefinitely," he adds.

But what truly stands out to him is Germany's approach to work-life balance. With a federally mandated minimum of 20 paid holiday days and many companies offering more, workers are encouraged to fully disconnect during their time off.

"In the US, I felt chained to my job 24/7. Here, when work hours end, people actually stop working," he notes. Out-of-office replies in Germany can be humorously firm, making it clear that no one is expected to check emails while on holiday.

Now fully settled in, he finds himself embracing the local mindset. "I feel more motivated to create a healthy work-life balance and less obligated to chain myself to work around the clock."

As he puts it, "Germans work to live, not live to work and that makes all the difference."