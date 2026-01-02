Indian Student Killed In Germany On New Year, Was Trying To Escape Fire

Hruthik Reddy's family had been eagerly awaiting his homecoming for Sankranti. Now it is the body of the student from Telangana that will arrive in the new year.

The 25-year-old student died in a fire accident in Germany late Wednesday night. A severe fire reportedly broke out at his residence in Germany.

While trying to escape the rapidly spreading blaze and thick smoke, Hruthik is said to have jumped from the upper floor of the apartment and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred on New Year's Day, turning a time of celebration into one of mourning for his family.

A cloud of gloom has descended upon his home at Malkapur village in the state's Jangaon district, with the family now grappling with the shock of his untimely demise.

Hruthik Reddy had reportedly left for Magdeburg in Germany in June 2023 to pursue an MS degree at the University of Europe. He graduated from Vaagdevi College of Engineering in 2022.

He reportedly postponed taking a break during Dasara, planning instead to come home in the second week of January for Sankranti festival.

Local authorities in Germany are investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Hruthik's family and friends back in Telangana have reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Germany to expedite the process of bringing his mortal remains back to his home village for the final rites.

The incident comes amid a spate of tragedies involving Telugu students abroad, including the death of a 24-year-old woman from Jangaon district in a US house fire last month.

The victim, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, had moved to the US in 2021 for higher studies. She was living in Albany, New York. According to preliminary information, the fire had originated in a neighbouring building and spread rapidly to Sahaja's house. She was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out and was unable to escape.