Woman Says Two Weeks Of Working From Home Left Her Mentally Exhausted

Working from home may sound comfortable, but for a woman named Mohini Chavan, two weeks of doing it full-time made her appreciate her usual hybrid routine even more. Chavan shared her experience on Instagram and said that while permanent work from home remains attractive to many employees, the experience left her mentally exhausted and stuck in the same routine. Her organisation usually follows a hybrid model, but employees are allowed to work from home for two weeks during the year.

Chavan said she did not know how people managed permanent work from home and saluted those who did it. She explained that in her organisation, permanent work from home is granted for two weeks throughout the year, while her usual setup is hybrid. During these two weeks, she was allowed to work entirely from home.

She explained that employees who live away from their hometowns often use these two weeks to return home, but the workload remains the same whether they work from the office or from home. Chavan said that after spending two weeks at home, her brain felt completely fried. She felt as if she had not stepped outside the house at all and had spent the entire two weeks there.

Watch Video Here:

Chavan also said that even her weekends did not bring much change to the routine. She went out for only one day during the weekend, while the rest of the routine remained the same. She said office work continued as usual, followed by eating and drinking, with the same things repeating every day.

Chavan said she prefers the hybrid system, which would return after the two-week period. She described it as the best option because employees get to work from the office for two days, eat new things, meet friends, learn new things, talk and share things with others.

She also said that the hybrid routine allows employees to travel a little, making the experience feel better. Chavan again saluted those who work from home permanently and said she did not know how they managed it.