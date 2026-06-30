Woman Praises Man Who Travelled 6 Hours To Return Her Lost Debit Card

A traveller's story from India has captured attention online after a DHL worker went out of his way to return a misplaced debit card, making a long journey on his day off. The traveller shared the experience in a social media post, explaining that the debit card was accidentally left at an ATM in a small beach town in Kerala while travelling alone. The person realised the card was missing only after reaching the capital city, about five hours away.

Earlier that day, the traveller had visited a DHL office to ship a package to the United States and had exchanged phone numbers with a DHL employee because most transactions in India are carried out over WhatsApp.

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The traveller said the card was left inside the ATM after withdrawing cash. The post added that the weather was very hot and that the traveller had also had a few drinks the previous night.

After discovering the card was missing, the traveller called the DHL employee and asked him to check whether it was still at the ATM. Twenty-four hours later, the employee found the debit card sitting on top of the machine.

However, there was another problem. The traveller was due to leave India in 36 hours, and since it was Sunday, the card could not be shipped.

Later that night, the DHL employee called and asked the traveller to come outside. According to the post, the employee travelled six hours in an auto rickshaw with two friends to personally return the debit card, completing a 14-hour round trip on his day off.

The traveller said that when money was offered as a gesture of thanks, the employee refused to accept it. He reportedly said that he knew the traveller was on a budget and should keep the money instead.

The traveller ended the post by revealing that the DHL employee's name was Krishna.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the worker's effort. One user commented, "Indian people are really kind."

Another user noted, "India is a beautiful place."

"May that kindness come back to him," added a third user.