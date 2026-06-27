Woman, Her Pet Dog Narrowly Escape Grizzly Bear Encounter In Canada's Alberta, Video Viral

A woman and her pet dog narrowly escaped a dangerous encounter with a 180-kilogram grizzly bear during a routine morning hike in Alberta, Canada. The now-viral video shows the woman displaying exceptional composure as the massive predator stalked and charged them multiple times on a forested path.

The spine-tingling incident took place near Mount Engadine Lodge, as per the Alberta Forestry and Parks, where the woman had gone out with her coffee and her leashed dog. The now-viral one-minute 21-second clip captured by the woman shows the aggressive animal trailing closely behind the pair as they try to move away.

As the dog repeatedly turned around to face the predator, the woman calmly but firmly tried to shoo it away, repeatedly saying, "No, go away. No." The bear slowed its pace down briefly before suddenly picking up speed and launching a terrifying charge directly toward them.

The woman screamed "no" but maintained her composure without running, which kept the animal from attacking. The bear finally broke its charge, stepped into the woods, and watched them as the hiker seized the opportunity and ran towards what looked like the entry to the hiking trail with cars parked.

The Alberta Forestry and Parks told Global News that a bear warning has been put in place in the area and nearby Mount Shark Road and Rummel Lake Trail due to the incident.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As the video went viral, social media users lauded

"That is terrifying," said one user, while another added: "Imagine encountering a grizzly bear in the wild. You got your dogs leash in one hand and your phone in the other hand. The lady has got nerves of steel. I would have melted."

A third commented: "I have hiked the Alaskan mountains, always have bear spray on you for insurance. You might not ever need to use it, but in that slight chance you do, you know you have it."

A fourth said: "A massive grizzly stood up two feet away, and she didn't run. Running is exactly what gets you killed. Hats off to her courage."