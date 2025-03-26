Monkeys Chase British Tourist Out Of Hotel Pool In Thailand: "Scariest Moment Of My Life"

Who doesn't enjoy having a pool under the open sky, surrounded by lush greenery? However, these beautiful surroundings can sometimes come with unexpected wild creatures that are also rightful inhabitants of the environment. Things take a terrifying turn when these creatures begin chasing humans within their own territory. Something similar happened with a British tourist whose relaxing vacation took a terrifying turn in Thailand when he was surrounded by a troop of monkeys while trying to enjoy a swim. Kane Smith captured the unsettling experience on video, posting the footage to social mediaplatforms on March 19, where it quickly went viral, spreading across social media platforms.

"Honestly the scariest moment of my life. I apologise for all the swearing... kinda thought my life was about to end.. started off with 1 monkey and then a full gang suddenly appeared," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Smith seemingly at ease in a hotel swimming pool. However, his peaceful exerience is soon disrupted as monkeys begin to gather around the water's edge. The situation escalates rapidly, with more and more monkeys appearing seemingly out of nowhere.

Visibly distressed, Smith attempts to create distance between himself and the growing number of primates. "No, go away," he can be heard repeating as the monkeys slowly advance. The footage shows some of the monkeys drinking water from the pool, seemingly unfazed by Smith's presence, while others roam around the pool deck.

As the monkeys continue to encircle him, Smith's anxiety intensifies. "Don't come near me," he warns, adding, "I'm scared." The video ends without showing how Smith escaped the simian situation. The incident certainly reminds everyone of the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters, even in seemingly controlled environments.