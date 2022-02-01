'National Animal On National Highway': Twitter Loves This Tiger Video

The video that shows a tiger sauntering is from Tamil Nadu.

A short glimpse of a tiger strolling on a national highway in a video that captures the big cat in all its glory has caught the attention of the Internet, leaving many users awe-struck.

In the short 15-second clip, the tiger is seen sauntering before it disappears elegantly into a forest.

The clip stunned the Internet as it was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda.

He, however, also gave the credit where it was due - to photographer Raj Mohan who was into the wild to capture the moment.

All credits to @rajography47 . — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 31, 2022

"Another day in India. National animal on National Highway," Mr Nanda tweeted.

Another tweet he posted read - "All credits to Raj Mohan."

Behind the incredible video, there's also an incredible story. Photographer Raj Mohan shared the video is from Tamil Nadu.

"Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. (sic)," he wrote.

Woke up to this at #valparai!

As narrated by my wife-

Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. Click below to read rest of the story. #TamilNaduhttps://t.co/9jcCxRiJ5Fpic.twitter.com/7CEJAAxU6f — Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022

In less than 24 hours after it was shared by the IFS officer, the video recorded over 38,000 views. Twitter users also left a bunch of comments describing just how wonderstruck they felt.

One user described the tiger's stride and leap as "terrific."

Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon. — Smile￼￼ (@anjutalwar) January 31, 2022

“What a majestic gait…” another user said.

What a majestic gait… The king is on the prowl — Dr Mrinalini Anant (@AnantMrinalini) January 31, 2022

One user noticed the video was shot in Valparai, a hill station.

Thanks for mentioning bro ￼ — Raj Mohan (@rajography47) January 31, 2022

“Majestic” seemed a popular word that users chose to describe the tiger and its gait.

India is home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed last year.

The country's strategy of "tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities," his office said.