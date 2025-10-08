Woman Claims Mental Health "Treated Like A Joke In India", Sparks Debate

A 21-year-old woman from Gurugram sparked debate on mental health after her Reddit post on the lack of empathy and understanding towards mental health struggles went viral. She said she doesn't understand why mental health is still "treated like a joke in India".

The woman revealed that she had told her managers many times that she was struggling with mental health, but they showed no empathy. "I even had a breakdown in the office I couldn't breathe, was hyperventilating, crying nonstop and still, nothing changed," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of mail with the subject, "Request for Mental Health Break".

Also Read | Loyal Dog Leads Police To Injured 86-Year-Old Woman In Florida: "Sometimes Heroes Come With Four Legs"

She further mentioned that instead of giving some consideration, they were apparently mad about it. "A colleague I trust told me they were mocking me, calling me a liar, and even a supervisor joined in, adding more namak mirch," she wrote without revealing the name of the company or the managers.

"It broke me completely. I never thought being honest about my mental health would turn into something people laugh at," she wrote.

"I've always been a kind, respectful person at work never caused trouble, always did my job well and kept good stats. I just didn't expect to be treated like this in return."

Also Read | Chinese Woman Swallows 8 Live Frogs To Treat Lower Back Pain. This Happens Next

Her viral Reddit post has ignited conversations about how workplaces in India perceive and handle mental well-being. It also highlights that even in 2025, there's a strong stigma attached to mental health issues.

Social media reaction

"Unfortunately, talking about mental health problems is a taboo in India," one user wrote.

"As a psychology major I'd insist rather than just suggest you to consult a professional, it really helps," another noted.

"Mindsets are unfortunately super narrow and probably not getting better any time soon, have to try your luck and push for a medical request of some sort because you will just not be taken seriously," a third user said.