Loyal Dog Leads Police To Injured 86-Year-Old Woman In Florida: "Sometimes Heroes Come With Four Legs"

A dog in Florida has proved why loyalty is one of the most celebrated traits of canines. The authorities have released a heartwarming bodycam footage showing a loyal dog named Eeyore leading Deputy Devon Miller to his 86-year-old missing grandmother in Destin.

The elderly woman had fallen and injured herself while walking Eeyore around 10:30 pm (local time) on September 25. Her husband had reported her missing after she didn't return home.

The video, posted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Facebook on Monday, showed the husband speaking with fear in his voice. He said, "She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes. It's almost an hour now. It's over an hour now."

Watch the video here:

The video then showed the officer returning to their car. While driving, they spotted the dog. In a heroic rescue, the dog approached Deputy Miller's patrol car and responded when she asked, "Hi, baby, where's your mama? Show me".

Eeyore led Miller through a front yard and onto a golf course where the woman was lying injured on the sidewalk, but she was conscious.

Miller told the elderly woman, "[Eeyore] wouldn't leave. He kept coming back to me. He ran up to my car and I said bring me to mommy and he ran back here."

She expressed gratitude, saying, "Good boy. Very good boy. I'm not even his owner. I'm his grandmother. Oh, you're such a good boy."

The video garnered tens of thousands of reactions online, with many moved to tears by Eeyore's devotion.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office praised Eeyore's actions, saying, "Sometimes heroes come with four legs and a wagging tail!".