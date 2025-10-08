Brazilian Influencer Dies After Complaining About Complications From 'Fox Eyes' Surgery

Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, a Brazilian fashion influencer, died on October 3 after previously complaining about severe complications from "fox eyes" surgery, People magazine reported. He was 31. The "fox eyes" surgery is a cosmetic procedure aimed at lifting and elongating the outer corners of the eyes to get an exotic cat-like look.

The influencer, who was popular as Junior Dutra, underwent surgery, reportedly performed by celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi in March. During an interview with Brazilian news network Feed TV, Junior claimed that he developed a serious facial infection, experiencing symptoms like swelling, bruising, and shortness of breath.

His friend, Gean Souza, spoke to Brazilian magazine Quem and alleged that after experiencing an infection, Junior "became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital" on October 3.

Brazilian news outlet Portal Leo Dias obtained legal documents which revealed that Junior had apparently sued Garbi for six crimes, illegal medical practice, fraud and serious bodily harm. He had also filed a request for a probe against Garbi before his death.

Doctor releases statement

Meanwhile, the doctor's lawyer released a statement on Instagram. In the message, which was in Portuguese, the lawyer denied that Garbi had any "connection" to Junior's death. They wrote that the contrary claims were made "by people eager for brief moments of notoriety".

"All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando," the statement added.