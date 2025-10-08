Canada's Marine Park Threatens To Euthanise 30 Beluga Whales Amid Financial Crisis

Marineland, a marine park in Ontario, Canada, is threatening to euthanise its 30 remaining beluga whales due to a critical financial situation. The park's troubles stem from the Canadian government's refusal to allow the transfer of these whales to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China.

The warning was issued after Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson last week denied Marineland's export request, citing concerns over the whales being used for entertainment purposes.

Marineland claims it's in a "critical financial state" and is unable to provide adequate care for the whales after closing to the public.

Also Read | Brazilian Influencer Dies After Complaining About Complications From 'Fox Eyes' Surgery

The amusement park warned of putting the whales to sleep if no government response by October 7, 2025 - a date which has already passed.

As per reports, Marineland also said that its actions were "a direct consequence of the minister's decision".

Minister Thompson stated Marineland's lack of planning doesn't obligate the government to cover expenses. "I could not in good conscience approve an export that would perpetuate the treatment these belugas have endured," she said.

"To approve the request would have meant a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment."

Also Read | American Man Says Germany Beats US In Work-Life Balance. Here's Why

Twenty whales (19 belugas and 1 orca) have died at Marineland since 2019, with inspectors declaring animals were in distress due to poor water quality.

Organisations like Animal Justice and World Animal Protection condemn Marineland's threat, calling it "reprehensible" and urging government intervention.

Meanwhile, some campaigners hope that the whales might be transferred to a planned whale sanctuary off Nova Scotia.

Marine Connection, a UK-based animal welfare charity, joined with other leading animal welfare organisations and issued an open letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, calling on him to take immediate action.

"Premier Ford, you have the chance to make history - to be remembered as the Premier who stepped in, saved these animals, and left Ontario a safer, more humane province for generations to come," the letter read.