"We Do Miss Every Batch": Delhi University Professor Shares Emotional Farewell Message For Students

A touching farewell message from a Delhi University professor has captured the hearts of social media users. Dr. Kavita, a professor at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, shared her emotional experiences of parting ways with her students at the end of each semester.

She wrote that saying goodbye to students is never easy. She also mentioned that in the annual system, teachers had more time to build deeper connections with students, understand them, and establish strong academic relationships. She explained that the semester system moves at a faster pace, and although learning continues, there isn't enough time for adequate guidance.

Dr. Kavita shared that teachers remember each batch of students and wish them well, hoping for their continued growth, confidence, and success.

In her post, she also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message she sent to her students after their exams. In the message, she congratulated them on their performance and appreciated their collective efforts throughout the semester. She wrote that she was happy that the paper went well, even though it was a bit long. She also expressed her hope that every student would get good marks, as they had worked hard and covered every topic together in class.

Dr. Kavita also mentioned that she would not be teaching any General Elective courses in the upcoming semester, which made this farewell message even more personal for her. She wrote that this is what made it special. Finally, she wished her students success, confidence, and happiness in whatever path they choose in the future, and expressed hope that their paths might cross again someday.