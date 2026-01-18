"We Are Slowly Being Poisoned": Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Raises Concern Over Delhi's Air Pollution

Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has raised serious concerns about the worsening air quality in Delhi. His social media post on the issue has drawn widespread attention and sparked debate among users.

Sharing on social media, he wrote that people are gradually being affected by this poisonous air and questioned why solving this problem is not a priority. Along with his post, he also shared a screenshot of Delhi's air quality dashboard, which showed the AQI at dangerous levels at 598.

He wrote, "We are slowly being poisoned, and no one cares? Shouldn't solving this be the top priority ?"

Check Out The Post Here:

We are slowly being poisoned and no one cares?

Shouldn't solving this be the top priority ? pic.twitter.com/1qyZvPFLFq — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) January 17, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Gujrathi's post immediately garnered a number of reactions, showing people's concern and disappointment.

One user commented, "Sad to say, even a few areas of Bengaluru have over 200 in AQI."

Another user noted, "Delhi's AQI hitting 700+ Hazardous levels while breathing fresh air is basically a luxury vacation now."

"Even small towns now have 200-250," added a third user.

A fourth user added, "In Delhi for the last couple of days and it definitely looks serious! I had to force myself to keep wearing the mask unless am indoors."