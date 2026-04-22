Watch: Varanasi Tour Guide Goes Viral For Speaking Fluent Japanese With Tourists

A Varanasi tour guide named Mr Deep is winning hearts online after a video of him conversing fluently in Japanese with a group of visitors went viral on Instagram. The clip, filmed at Varanasi Ghat, has been shared thousands of times as online users praise his language skills and "Atithi Devo Bhava" spirit.

In the video, the guide is seen refusing money when the tourist tried to give a tip "as a token of my gratitude". "Money really isn't that important. People are important," Deep responded.

The tourists also asked where he learned such fluent Japanese. He replied, "I learned Japanese when I was 15 years old."

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"He wouldn't even accept a tip. He really was just too kind-hearted," the caption of the video read.

"Mr Deep was a really nice person. Anyone who is going to India should try this out," read the caption of a related video.

Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

The video gained huge traction with over 1.2 million views and nearly 60,000 likes.

"Spent the day going around Varanasi and drinking beers with this guy! It was a wonderful time!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's so interesting to see his Japanese with an Indian accent," another user wrote.

"Very nice people. There are lots of good people in India too. I want to go again," one user wrote in Japanese.