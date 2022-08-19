Watch: Mumbai Police's Band Plays Mach Gaya Shor On Janmashtami

This is not the first time that the band has showcased its talent and garnered praise.

Besides enforcing the law in the city, the Mumbai Police department has earned widespread popularity with their amusing responses to people on social media as well as their band, Khaki Studio.

On Friday, the band performed the song Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from the film Khud Daar to mark the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

A video of the performance was shared on Twitter by the Mumbai Police. It shows the band members, seated on chairs, playing the flute, trumpet, and other instruments to the tunes of the Hindi song.

“An impromptu Mach Gaya Shor of Amitabh Bachchan on Krishna Janmashtami 2022 celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio,” the caption read.

As soon as the clip was uploaded on Twitter, users could not help but laud the “excellent” performance.

“Superbly done,” wrote a user.

Of course, this is not the first time that the band has showcased its talent and garnered praise. The Khaki Studio truly knows how to jump on the trend and this was evident when it played the Srivalli song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise earlier this year.

The film, along with its songs, had created quite a buzz among the audience, and the Mumbai Police swept up the opportunity and put on a show.

In another show, the police band played the Bollywood classic Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega,from the 1967 movie An Evening in Paris.

In the clip uploaded on YouTube, the band could be seen playing a range of instruments like the clarinet, flute, and trumpet, interposed with scenes from the film.