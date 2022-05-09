Watch: Mumbai Police Band Is Back To Take Us To An Evening In Paris

Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega is from the 1967 movie An Evening in Paris.

The Mumbai Police department enjoys a social media presence that would turn several content creators and influencers green with envy. From a meme game that can give millennials a run for the money to answering mundane questions with witty one-liners, Mumbai Police has always been the public's favourite.

And, adding to their popularity is the Khaki Studio, the music band made up entirely of police officers, who often recreate popular Hollywood and Bollywood tunes.

Now, the men in khaki began the week on a melodious note as they performed to yet another Bollywood classic – Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega, from the 1967 movie An Evening in Paris.

The song featuring Shammi Kapoor and rendered by the iconic Mohammed Rafi was recreated with much gusto by the band and a video of the same was shared across social media platforms.

The video features the band playing the song on instruments such as saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, and flute, interspersed with scenes from the original film. The track from the film was composed by the music director duo, Shankar-Jaikishan.

Along with the video, Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter, “Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! Khaki Studio presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” along with the hashtags, “Musical Monday” and “Mumbai Police Band”.

In March, this year, Khaki Studio recreated the song Srivalli from the 2021 film Pushpa. Joining in the frenzy around the hugely popular song and film, Mumbai Police said, “Khaki Studio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli' and decided to join in!” the Mumbai Police said in their tweet.

The Khaki Studio became everyone's favourite on the Internet when it debuted with a tribute performance of the James Bond theme music, dedicated to English singer-composer Monty Norman. They followed this up with an instrumental rendition of Bella Ciao from the hit Netflix show, Money Heist. The tweet accompanying the video said, “Liked the trailer of #BellaCiao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! After all, Khaki makes everything even better.”

Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio has previously also performed a Navratri medley and recreated Kishore Kumar's Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the film Aradhana.