'Khaki Makes Everything Even Better': Mumbai Police Hits Bella Ciao Note

Under Khaki Studio, the band has also performed James Bond theme music and A R Rahman's Jai Ho

With the fifth season of popular web series Money Heist hitting Netflix screens, Bella Ciao is on everyone's mind. Hitting the right note, Mumbai Police has come up with an instrumental rendition of Bella Ciao by the police band.

In videos shared by the city police on its Twitter and Instagram handles and YouTube page, members of the band, clad in khaki, can be seen playing the iconic tune on saxophones, trumpets, conga drums and other instruments.

"Liked the trailer of #BellaCiao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better," Mumbai Police said in the Twitter post.

In another video uploaded on Instagram, the band members can be seen practising the tune.

"Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions. We'll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one. #KhakiStudio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao," the caption read.

Bella Ciao is an Italian protest folk song dating back to the late 19th century when women workers in paddy fields, who were known as mondina, would sing it to describe their hardships.

During the second World War, the song was modified and used by the anti-fascist Partisan movement in Italy.

More recently, the song was sung at anti-Brexit protests and also at the farmers' protest at the Delhi border.

Under the Khaki Studio initiative launched earlier this year, the Mumbai police band has also performed the James Bond theme music and a rendition of A R Rahman's Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.