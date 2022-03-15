Mumbai Police Band Plays 'Pushpa' Song Srivalli, Impresses Internet

The Mumbai Police band during one of its performances.

The Mumbai Police have joined the frenzy around All Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The police band performed a rendition of the popular Srivalli song from the movie and the video was posted on the Mumbai Police's social media handles.

The video was shot on Monday in which the Khaki Studio members are seen playing musical instruments like clarinet, saxophone, trumpet and flute.

“#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli' and decided to join in!” the Mumbai Police said in their tweet. They used hashtags like #MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBand and #Pushpa in the post.

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with users showering praise on the official band of the Mumbai Police.

“Wonderful. Great to hear and was played very beautifully,” a user said on Twitter. “Best police force very versatile,” said another.

Wonderful. Great to hear and was played very beautifully. — Divesh (@d_vesh) March 14, 2022

The Khaki Studio first became famous in August last year, when they paid tribute to noted English singer-composer Monty Norman by playing the theme music for James Bond films.

The members of the band have also mesmerised people by recreating Kishore Kumar's ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani', ‘Bella Ciao' made popular by Netflix series Money Heist.

According to Mumbai Police website, the brass band department was first created in 1936. It performed independently for the first time on December 18 that year, at Naigaon Police ground in Mumbai.

Then Mumbai Police Commissioner WRG Smith thanked by everyone for his special efforts to form a band in Mumbai police.

Since then, December 18 is celebrated as Mumbai Police Band Day.