Watch: Indian Man With The World's Longest Nails Cuts Them After 66 Years

Shridhar Chillal during his nail clipping ceremony.

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India with the world's longest fingernails measuring over 9 metres, has finally cut his nails. The 82-year-old is a Guinness World Record holder for having grown the nails on his left hand for more than 66 years. In a nail clipping ceremony yesterday, Mr Chillal finally cut his nails. He was flown from Pune to New York for this ceremony by Ripley's Believe It or Not museum - where his nails will be immortalized.

It is estimated that the nails have a combined length of 909.6 centimeters. Chillal's longest single nail is his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters. He had made it to the the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 for having the 'Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever'.

His fingernail exhibit will be unveiled at the Ripley's Believe It or Not museum at Times Square, New York.

Watch the video of the nail clipping ceremony below:

Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments.