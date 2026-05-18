Watch: Elephant Seen Walking With Twin Calves In Jim Corbett National Park

A rare and surprising wildlife event has taken place in Uttarakhand, where an elephant gave birth to twin calves inside Jim Corbett National Park. The unusual sight has left wildlife experts, forest officials and tourists astonished.

The sighting occurred in the Garjiya tourism zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, where a female elephant was seen walking with two healthy newborn calves beside her.

Following the rare birth, forest department officials have increased habitat monitoring in the area. Officials said that they are ensuring minimal disturbance to the mother elephant and her newborn calves.

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The twin birth came to light after wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal filmed the elephant family during a jungle safari. He first spotted the twin calves on Tuesday, reported PTI.

According to officials, the Corbett landscape has the largest elephant population in Uttarakhand, with over 1,200 recorded elephants.

Corbett National Park Director Saket Badola said that the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik Elephant Reserve are important regions for elephant conservation.

Officials said that this event reflects the success of ongoing conservation efforts in the reserve, adding that secure forest areas, sufficient food, and a favourable environment are helping the elephant population thrive.

Wildlife expert Satpreet Singh Shetty said that twins occur in only one per cent of all elephant births.