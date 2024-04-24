Viral Video: Tiger's Keen Nose Finds Hiding Fawn In Jim Corbett National Park

IAS officer Sanjay Kumar shared the video.

A video showcasing a tiger's successful hunt has gone viral on social media. The clip, filmed at a resort in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, depicts the tiger using its powerful sense of smell to locate a fawn hidden in tall grass. The short video captures the dramatic moment when the tiger pounces and carries the fawn away.

IAS officer Sanjay Kumar shared the video, highlighting the constant struggle for survival in the wild.

"Hide-and-seek in the wild is a daily affair. The prey tries best to evade predators, and the latter at the top of the food chain maintains balance in the ecosystem. Here, a tiger smells out of a few-day-old fawn hiding in grasses in Dhikala, Corbett Tiger Reserve," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

The hide & seek in the wild is a daily affair. The prey tries best to evade predators, & the latter at the top of food chain maintains balance in the ecosystem. Here, a tiger smells out of few days old fawn hiding in grasses in dhikala, Corbett TR. @ReserveCorbett@ntca_indiapic.twitter.com/jmywxYnYrk — Sanjay Kumar IAS (@skumarias02) April 20, 2024

The video sparked discussion online, with viewers commenting on the tiger's impressive hunting skills and the delicate balance of nature. Some users pointed out the crucial role of smell in a tiger's hunt, while others marvelled at the predator's efficiency.

"Hide and seek in the wild is a fascinating dance of survival and balance. The prey's evasion tactics and the predator's pursuit skills keep the ecosystem in equilibrium. In this captivating scene, a tiger's keen sense of smell leads it to a fawn that is a few days old, hiding in the grasses of Dhikala, Corbett TR. The interplay between predators and prey highlights the intricate and complex relationships that exist in nature," commented a user.

"Glorious clip. This gorgeous tiger makes it look so easy. No wonder cats, big and small, are the most successful land predators," wrote another user.

This incident follows a previous close encounter shared by Ranthambore National Park, where a tiger approached a tourist jeep, causing panic among the passengers.