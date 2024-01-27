Viral Video: Unified Elephant Clan Works Together To Rescue Mud-Stricken Baby

This very tiny baby elephant found itself stuck in a muddy puddle.

A small elephant calf became trapped in a muddy puddle, helpless and unable to escape, until its family intervened and successfully rescued it. Jolandi De Klerk, on her honeymoon with her husband, witnessed this touching moment as the elephant family united in a coordinated effort to save the stranded baby. Jolandi shared this heartwarming encounter, along with footage, on LatestSightings.com.

"It was our very first drive in Addo Elephant National Park; we entered via the Mathyolweni gate, in the South. We headed straight for the main camp when we came across our first large herd of elephants. The elephants, big and small, were all making use of a small pool of muddy water. The bigger elephants had already drunk, and now the youngsters were having their turn," she said.

"That's when we spotted the cutest little baby amongst his much larger siblings. The little one was trying to also get its share of the water. However, being so tiny, it had to get right to the water's edge to have any chance of getting a sip. That unfortunately meant that it was standing on the very slippery part of the waterhole."

"And just like that, in a blink of an eye, the baby elephant fell face first into the muddy water and disappeared! There was an immediate sense of panic in the entire herd; the elephants closest to the water rushed over and stretched their trunks desperately trying to pull the little one out. Nearly all the herd were trying, but the baby was just too small and weak to grab onto any of their outstretched trunks."