Techie Pretends To Buy A Scooty, Surprises Parents With A BMW Instead: "Eyes Full Of Tears"

An Indian techie and content creator has won the hearts of social media users after he surprised his parents with a BMW X1 after convincing them he was only buying a modest scooter. In the video shared on Instagram, Siddharth Bhadauria set the stage by telling his mother that they were going to surprise his father with a new scooter. His mother even warned him that he might get scolded for spending money on a new two-wheeler, unaware that the actual gift was far more valuable.

"I haven't told anyone at home. I told Mom we're getting a scooter for Dad as a gift. Since this morning, mom has told me 2-3 times: ‘Son, you're bringing it, but be ready to get scolded by Dad.' But she doesn't know that we're not talking about 1 or 1.5 lakhs here," Bhadauria says in the video.

Siddharth then led his parents to a parking area and handed the keys to his father. When his father pressed the unlock button on the key fob, the headlights of a BMW X1 flashed. Initially confused, his parents soon realized the luxury SUV was their actual gift, leading to an emotional and joyful reaction.

His father asked, “Who buys a car this expensive?” Bhadauria grinned and replied, "Forget the price; I got it for free. Just sit back and enjoy the ride!” Inside the car, his mother said, "I still can't believe I'm actually sitting in this. I'm serious, son; it doesn't feel real. Oh my god!” His father then added, "Thank you so much for the car."

"They gave me everything; today was my turn," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video resonated deeply on social media, with many users praising the son's gesture as a "dream come true" for middle-class families. Many said that the video made them teary-eyed. One user wrote, "They were already so happy about the scooty; for them, their kid's win is a win no matter how big or small. Congratulations, bro."

Another commented, "Eyes full of tears while watching."

A third said, "Each sec. of this video was full of innocence. Seeing your parents' reaction made me so happy. God bless you, bro."

"The greatest happiness. Congratulations, bro," added a fourth. "Day 100 of being happy for strangers on the internet," stated a fifth user.