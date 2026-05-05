Techie Pretends To Buy A Scooty, Surprises Parents With A BMW Instead: "Eyes Full Of Tears"

- Siddharth Bhadauria surprised his parents with a BMW X1 instead of a scooter as promised
- He initially told his mother they were buying a modest two-wheeler for his father
- His parents were shocked and emotional upon realizing the luxury SUV was the actual gift
An Indian techie and content creator has won the hearts of social media users after he surprised his parents with a BMW X1 after convincing them he was only buying a modest scooter. In the video shared on Instagram, Siddharth Bhadauria set the stage by telling his mother that they were going to surprise his father with a new scooter. His mother even warned him that he might get scolded for spending money on a new two-wheeler, unaware that the actual gift was far more valuable.
"I haven't told anyone at home. I told Mom we're getting a scooter for Dad as a gift. Since this morning, mom has told me 2-3 times: ‘Son, you're bringing it, but be ready to get scolded by Dad.' But she doesn't know that we're not talking about 1 or 1.5 lakhs here," Bhadauria says in the video.
Siddharth then led his parents to a parking area and handed the keys to his father. When his father pressed the unlock button on the key fob, the headlights of a BMW X1 flashed. Initially confused, his parents soon realized the luxury SUV was their actual gift, leading to an emotional and joyful reaction.
His father asked, “Who buys a car this expensive?” Bhadauria grinned and replied, "Forget the price; I got it for free. Just sit back and enjoy the ride!” Inside the car, his mother said, "I still can't believe I'm actually sitting in this. I'm serious, son; it doesn't feel real. Oh my god!” His father then added, "Thank you so much for the car."
"They gave me everything; today was my turn," the video was captioned on Instagram.
Watch the video here:
The video resonated deeply on social media, with many users praising the son's gesture as a "dream come true" for middle-class families. Many said that the video made them teary-eyed. One user wrote, "They were already so happy about the scooty; for them, their kid's win is a win no matter how big or small. Congratulations, bro."
Another commented, "Eyes full of tears while watching."
A third said, "Each sec. of this video was full of innocence. Seeing your parents' reaction made me so happy. God bless you, bro."
"The greatest happiness. Congratulations, bro," added a fourth. "Day 100 of being happy for strangers on the internet," stated a fifth user.
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