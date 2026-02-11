No Cash, No Trophy, Rooster As Reward For Winners At UP Cricket Tournament

In a world where cricketers usually compete for glittering silver trophies and massive cheques, a local tournament in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has gone viral for a much more "organic" approach to rewards. A local cricket tournament in Deoria's Pathardeva are has caught widespread attention after the 'Man of the Match' award was presented in the form of a live country chicken instead of a trophy or cash.

The tournament, titled the Mahuaari Premier League (MPL), took place in Mahuaari village within the Pathardeva Assembly constituency from February 1 to February 8, 2026. Featuring 16 competing teams, the matches were played with immense enthusiasm and drew large crowds from the surrounding villages.

According to local reports and videos circulating on social media, the organisers gave a live desi (country-bred) chicken as a daily prize to the winning team after each match. However, the most surprising moment came when the 'Man of the Match' award was also presented as a live chicken.

Players from Pathardeva and Belahi were reportedly given the unusual prize for their performances. Spectators at the ground were initially surprised, as no conventional trophy or shield was visible on stage. When organisers brought a live chicken as the award, the crowd reacted with laughter and applause, creating a light-hearted atmosphere.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users expressing amusement at the unconventional reward system. While local tournaments often have unique traditions, this particular prize has drawn attention for its originality and simplicity.