Woman's iPhone 17 Unboxing Turns Into Epic Fail: "Blinkit Delivery Was Fast, Fall Was Faster"

A hilarious video has captured a woman's emotional "comeback" turning into a blooper after she ordered an iPhone 17 via Blinkit and accidentally dropped it moments after it was delivered. The video was posted on Instagram by Ashi Singla. After surviving on a borrowed Android phone following the mysterious disappearance of her previous iPhone, Singla ordered the new device through Blinkit's quick commerce service. As she began recording the much-awaited unboxing, the phone slid out of its packaging and slipped from her hands, falling to the ground.

"My new iPhone 17. Blinkit delivery was fast… the fall was faster. After losing my previous iPhone (not lost lost, more like vanished mysteriously while I was chilling in the market), I survived on a borrowed Android for a while. Reality hit; I need a phone. So I Blinkit-ed one and turned an emotional comeback into a hilarious unboxing fail. New phone is here, dignity left the chat, content secured," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

The post sparked a flood of amused and concerned comments from users. One joked it was a sound every iPhone owner dreads, while some rebuked the owner for her carelessness. Meanwhile, many were curious and anxious to know if the phone survived the fall.

One user wrote, "Yes, let me unbox my most expensive purchase on a sidewalk in a rush." Another said, "Who opens any apple product box like this! It has some friction, the more u pull, the more it will resist."

"What happened to the screen? Did it break or any scratches?," asked a third user while a fourth added, "At least you got content; phone can be repaired but this reel is priceless."

Notably, the iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India on September 19, 2025, with prices starting at approximately Rs 79,900. Blinkit partnered with Apple resellers to offer 10-minute delivery for the new series at launch.