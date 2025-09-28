Video: Woman Praises Rapido Rider For Not Leaving Her Alone Late At Night: "Humanity Is Still Alive"

A woman shared a heartwarming story as she revealed how a Rapido driver helped her. In an Instagram video, the woman said that while returning from Garba celebrations late at night, she found herself stranded without keys to her flat and her flatmate away. The Rapido driver, apparently sensing that she was unsafe on a deserted midnight road, offered to stay with her until her friend arrived.

Watch the video here:

The viral video was reshared by a page, 'sarcasmic_troll' and recived huge traction. However, NDTV can't verify the exact date of the incident. In the video, the woman said, "Guys, listen, I just got back from Garba night and realised I don't have the keys to my flat. My flatmate is out, so I've been waiting for her."

"It's almost midnight now, and while I was waiting, the Rapido driver offered to stay back with me. He said, 'Madam, I'll stay with you until your friend comes back.' And that is just so sweet. Like, humanity is still there."

Another Rapido story

In a separate incident, Rapido rewarded its "hero" driver for ensuring a woman reached home safely amid challenging conditions in Gurugram due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. The woman earlier praised the driver, Suraj Maurya, for driving her home without complaining, even after being stuck in a six-hour traffic jam.

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall in Gurgaon, which caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. The woman named Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared a video on Monday (September 1), revealing the waterlogged streets. She had lauded the driver, calling him an "absolute gem".