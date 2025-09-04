Rapido Rewards "Hero" Driver For Driving Woman Home Safely Despite Waterlogging In Gurugram

Rapido has rewarded its "hero" driver for ensuring a woman reached home safely amid challenging conditions in Gurugram due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. The woman earlier praised the driver, Suraj Maurya, for driving her home without complaining, even after being stuck in a six-hour traffic jam.

Here's the post:

LOOK WHO GOT REWARDED !!!



Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock !!! @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hardwork & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home pic.twitter.com/UX8Ghr8ejX — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 3, 2025

Also Read | Video: Turkish CEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee After Argument, Issues Apology

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall in Gurgaon, which caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. The woman named Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared a video on Monday (September 1), revealing the waterlogged streets. She had lauded the driver, calling him an "absolute gem".

Hi @rapidobikeapp



I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want.



ABSOLUTE GEM!! pic.twitter.com/ac2rVJE6KV — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 1, 2025

Also Read | Bengaluru Employee's "I Quit Corporate" Post Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Response

The story went viral on social media, with many praising Maurya's selfless act and Rapido's recognition of his efforts. Users described Maurya as a "real hero" who showed "true humanity".

She again took to her official X account to inform that the company has rewarded the driver.

"Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hard work & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home," she wrote.

Social media users praised the driver, with one user saying, "Truly deserved. #SurajMaurya showed real humanity that night when the whole city was stuck. Respect for his effort and thanks to @rapidobikeapp for recognizing it."

"Wow brother! Truly, people like Suraj Maurya are the real heroes - without any pretense, they just come forward to help others. 6 hours of hard work and so much dedication, really salute to the brother," another wrote.

"One of the most heartwarming posts on X today Deepika ji," t third user wote.