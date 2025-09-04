Advertisement
Rapido Rewards "Hero" Driver For Driving Woman Home Safely Despite Waterlogging In Gurugram

The story went viral on social media, with many praising Maurya's selfless act and Rapido's recognition of his efforts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Rapido has rewarded its "hero" driver for ensuring a woman reached home safely amid challenging conditions in Gurugram due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. The woman earlier praised the driver, Suraj Maurya, for driving her home without complaining, even after being stuck in a six-hour traffic jam.

Here's the post:

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall in Gurgaon, which caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. The woman named Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared a video on Monday (September 1), revealing the waterlogged streets. She had lauded the driver, calling him an "absolute gem".

The story went viral on social media, with many praising Maurya's selfless act and Rapido's recognition of his efforts. Users described Maurya as a "real hero" who showed "true humanity".

She again took to her official X account to inform that the company has rewarded the driver.

"Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hard work & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home," she wrote.

Social media users praised the driver, with one user saying, "Truly deserved. #SurajMaurya showed real humanity that night when the whole city was stuck. Respect for his effort and thanks to @rapidobikeapp for recognizing it."

"Wow brother! Truly, people like Suraj Maurya are the real heroes - without any pretense, they just come forward to help others. 6 hours of hard work and so much dedication, really salute to the brother," another wrote.

"One of the most heartwarming posts on X today Deepika ji," t third user wote.

Show full article

